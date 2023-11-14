Learn About the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub’s Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Projects

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, H2-CCS Network

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference V will explore the opportunities in the rapidly growing Hydrogen and Carbon Capture markets in the Appalachian Basin.

The combination of access to markets especially potential heavy industrial hydrogen consumers, ample sites for underground storage and sequestration, low-cost abundant natural gas supply and world class expertise in constructing multi-billion-dollar mega projects all add up the to the Appalachian Basin as the desirable location.

Hydrogen and Carbon Capture are no longer the future – they are the now. Projects are economic today. Massive federal programs with incentives, grants, awards and credits are opening up new opportunities. “Our slate of world-class speakers will challenge your thinking and provide insights that will allow you to find your niche in this rapidly growing market,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder H2-CCS Network.

Shawn Bennett, division manager for energy and resilience at Battelle, the prime sponsor for the hub will provide a hydrogen and carbon capture vision for the Appalachian Hydrogen Hub.

The conference speakers will be talking about major ground breaking innovations in the energy space:

• Omnis Fuel Technologies will discuss groundbreaking commercial scale conversion of coal to hydrogen

• Stark County Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) is leading the nation and perhaps the world in H2 transit vehicles and will explore next steps in its development.

• Empire Diversified Energy is continuing its path on converting wastes to useful products and reducing emissions.

• CNX is uplifting a depressed county with major opportunity to become a global ammonia leader overnight with no negative emissions impact.

• Hope Gas is installing 5,300 fuel cells for residential use to produce electricity and heat on site with much higher efficiency. Those fuel cells can use natural gas, natural gas hydrogen blend an hydrogen.

“The Appalachian Hydrogen Hub’s development is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for companies to be at the forefront of new green energy technology,” commented Gellrich.

