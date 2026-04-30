Carbon Capture Takes Center Stage in AI Data Center Planning at AI Energy Conference 3

To meet both sustainability goals and regulatory expectations, developers are integrating carbon capture solutions directly into their energy procurement and infrastructure strategies.”” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) is rapidly emerging as a critical component in the design and development of next-generation AI data centers, according to experts speaking at a featured panel during AI Energy Conference 3 on May 14, 2026 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Pittsburgh/Southpointe.

The panel, titled Powering Data Centers and Carbon Capture will bring together leaders from the technology, and infrastructure sectors to discuss how surging demand for AI-driven computing is reshaping energy strategies—and accelerating the adoption of carbon management solutions.

Panelists will emphasize that as hyperscale data centers expand to support increasingly energy-intensive AI workloads, operators are under growing pressure to address emissions tied to power consumption. Carbon capture and sequestration is now being evaluated not just as an offset mechanism, but as a foundational element in long-term site planning and power sourcing.

“AI data centers are becoming some of the largest point sources of electricity demand globally,” said Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories. “To meet both sustainability goals and regulatory expectations, developers are integrating carbon capture solutions directly into their energy procurement and infrastructure strategies.”

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the panel will discuss how carbon management will be a defining factor in where and how future data centers are built.

AI Energy Conference 3 on May 14, 2026 at the AI Energy Conference 3 will be convening industry leaders to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence, energy systems, and infrastructure innovation.

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