AI Energy Conference 3 To Feature Senator McCormick’s Role in Pennsylvania Becoming Premier Energy and Data Center State

Senator McCormick’s video and Kevin Miller’s comments will provide our registrants with a comprehensive overview of the exciting energy and data center projects developing in Pennsylvania” — Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI Energy Conference 3, taking place on May 14, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, will provide a current update on what has happened in Pennsylvania and the Appalachian Basin since the October Conference.

Senator Dave McCormick has been at the forefront of many of the developments occurring in Pennsylvania. The Senator’s video, which will kick-off the conference, provides updates on the Senator’s initiatives on reforming energy permitting, working with communities and AI data center developers, and supporting the energy industry.

Kevin Miller, Commercial Development Officer for Senator Dave McCormick, will introduce the Senator McCormick’s video and provide additional information about Senator McCormick’s efforts.

“Senator McCormick’s video and Kevin Miller’s comments will provide our registrants with a comprehensive overview of the exciting energy and data center projects developing in Pennsylvania,” commented Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories.

Attendees can expect to engage in sessions focused on the rapid growth of AI data centers, challenges in energy supply, and critical skilled workforce needs that emerged as central themes in the previous summit.

Key highlights of the event include:

• Expert panels and discussions on AI-driven energy innovation, infrastructure expansion, and the future of construction around data centers.

• Networking opportunities bridging public and private sector leaders involved in Pennsylvania’s energy transformation.

• A platform for advancing the collaborative solutions, policy recommendations, and investment priorities.

By continuing and expanding these conversations, the AI Energy Conference 3 aims to position Pennsylvania and the Appalachian Basin at the forefront of both AI technology adoption and sustainable energy development.

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