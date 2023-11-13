Australia’s DANII Takes the #1 Spot on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the leading global artist discovery platform, announces that singer-songwriter and creative, DANII, has risen to #1 on the aBreak58 with her single, 'Slow Burn.’ Check out her #1 song at abreakmusic.com.
Bold and unapologetic, DANII commands the attention of everyone who listens with her powerful vocals, charisma and universal storytelling. DANII’s collaboration with acclaimed producer and co-writer, Ben Beamish of Sleepy Benjamin and The Beamish Brothers, is a testament to her commitment to creating exceptional music that pushes boundaries. Inspired by icons, including BANKS, Doja Cat and The Weeknd, DANII embodies strength; a concept that carries throughout her catalogue including with her upcoming debut EP, Alpha Female.
“I cannot believe I’ve made it to #1,” said DANII. “I’ve always really believed in the power of the story behind ‘Slow Burn.’ The fact that people resonate with it enough to keep listening, and that a platform like aBreak Music can see the potential - is so special to me. It makes all of my experiences-turned music so worth it!”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists, representing multiple genres worldwide. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“DANII caught our attention from the moment she sent us her music,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Her songs, vocals, performances and work ethic, combined with a keen understanding of the power of self marketing, epitomize what it takes to shine as an indie artist. We’re thrilled to be exposing the music of this great talent to the world.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S.-based international indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, and many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists hoping to get discovered and record industry executives needing to find the best new talent. Visit aBreak Music at https://abreakmusic.com/
