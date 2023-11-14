SecurityBridge Ramps Up U.S. Support Teams To Further Bolster SAP Cybersecurity Growth Throughout North America
I am excited to expand SecurityBridge’s sales & partner teams to support continued platform enhancements and increase the company's impressive—one hundred percent, year-over-year revenue growth.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecurityBridge, a leading global provider of SAP security solutions, today announced the expansion of its North American support team. The increase in U.S.-based personnel is in response to the company’s significant growth and its SAP Cybersecurity Platform adoption throughout the region.
— Elizabeth Murphy to VP of Global Sales, Alliances, and Channels
"We are thrilled to expand our North American support team in direct response to our platform's strong adoption in the region. This move signifies our unwavering commitment to serving and supporting our North American clientele with individuals who exhibit excellence in every facet of their work," said Christoph Nagy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityBridge.
New Vice President Position
SecurityBridge has promoted Elizabeth Murphy to VP of Global Sales, Alliances, and Channels. Murphy will lead the sales and alliances teams, expand partnerships, and maximize the growth of SecurityBridge’s SAP Platform.
She joined SecurityBridge in 2017 as VP of Sales and Marketing in the greater New York City region. Before joining SecurityBridge, Murphy was VP of Global Sales and Business Development at Cyberlytic, where she created sales and marketing strategies to drive substantive market share. Before Cyberlytic, Murphy was the Sr. Director of Field Operations, North America and UK for Seclore, driving growth for enterprise sales and delivering new life sciences and global manufacturing business accounts. Additionally, she held the VP of Sales and Marketing position at Fidessa, where she created a go-to-market strategy and developed sales enablement programs, channel partnerships, and drove growth strategies.
“SecurityBridge is actively growing its SAP cybersecurity ecosystem with a diverse range of partners offering integrated risk management services, S/4HANA transformation application security, and managed services,” Murphy said. “I am excited to expand SecurityBridge’s sales and partner teams to support continued platform enhancements and increase the company's impressive—one hundred percent, year-over-year revenue growth.”
Addition New Hires
Karl Batchelor joins as Director of Sales, U.S., East Region. Before joining SecurityBridge, Batchelor worked with account leads to assess an organization’s computer systems, network, and software for vulnerabilities at IQ Wired. He will help with SecurityBridge’s go-to-market strategy by leveraging his existing channel and alliance partner relationships, developing reference materials, and stimulating social media and networking event engagements.
Bill Oliver joins as Director of Technical Services, Americas. Oliver will leverage twenty years of information security and project management for SAP cybersecurity, audits, and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) implementation experience at PwC and Deloitte. In his new role, he will ensure customer success in the Americas by working with SecurityBridge’s sales teams.
Amber Parsons joins as Director of Business Development. Parsons brings years of experience working collaboratively with business development marketing and executive product management teams at Daon, Seclore, and Fox Technologies. In her new role, she will assist SecurityBridge in promoting brand awareness and event attendance, work closely with prospective customers to perform product reviews, and introduce SecurityBridge’s VP team to new customer stakeholders.
Barry Snow joins as a Sales Engineer located in Florida. Snow brings vast SAP experience from IBM, where he configured alerting and Security Information Event Management (SIEM) integration for incident monitoring, facilitated renewals and performed license management. In his new role, he will assist the sales organization with pre-sales technical tasks, contribute to post-sales processes, and provide feedback from the North American customer base to product management and marketing teams.
About SecurityBridge, Inc.
SecurityBridge is an SAP Security Platform provider developing tools to extend the SAP ecosystem. The company takes a radically different approach to traditional security solutions, believing SAP applications and custom code will be infiltrated no matter how diligently security hygiene is applied. In response to this belief, SecurityBridge created its integrated real-time solution for constant monitoring. Powered by anomaly detection, the SecurityBridge platform can differentiate between accurate results and false positives so that security teams can better focus on real issues. For more information, please visit securitybridge.com.
# # #
Betsey Rogers
Bridgeview Marketing
+1 603-305-3721
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn