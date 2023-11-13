Gulf coast abandoned vessels to be removed from waterways
Nearly 100 derelict and abandoned vessels have been identified for removal from waterways in Texas, Alabama, and Mississippi thanks to federal funding.
Over the next four years, we’ll work with the Mississippi State University Extension Service and state agencies to remove these vessels. This will improve habitats.”UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than $7 million will go toward the removal of abandoned derelict vessels and other large marine debris along the Gulf coast thanks to funding awarded to the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. This project is supported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Marine Debris Program with funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
— Laura Bowie, Gulf of Mexico Alliance executive director
Formed by the governors of the five Gulf states to increase regional collaboration, the Gulf of Mexico Alliance brings together diverse talent and maximizes the impact of available funding to address priority environmental issues in ways a single entity cannot.
“Nearly 100 derelict vessels have already been identified for removal,” said Laura Bowie, Gulf of Mexico Alliance executive director. “Over the next four years, we’ll work with the Mississippi State University Extension Service and state agency partners to remove these vessels. This will improve coastal and marine habitats for the people and wildlife that call the Gulf home.”
Whether due to natural occurrence or negligence, once lost or abandoned, derelict vessels can destroy habitat, leak pollutants, and pose a navigation hazard to boaters. Coordinated, cautious removal efforts can minimize the negative impacts of marine debris to critical habitats, wildlife and people.
“It is an honor to partner with the Gulf of Mexico Alliance to further the GLO’s mission to keep the Texas coast clean by ensuring derelict vessels are disposed of safely. Removing derelict vessels not only keeps the Texas coast cleaner but also promotes the trade and commerce that is so vital to our state,” said Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. “To date, Texas’ own Vessel Turn-In Program has helped to safely remove over 1,300 derelict boats from coastal areas. The Alliance offers even more diverse opportunities for collaboration and funding, and we will use these opportunities to expand upon this critical work and secure a better future for our coastal and marine habitats and the many communities that depend upon the health and vitality of the Gulf coast.”
The Alliance will coordinate with state programs to remove more than 20 vessels in Texas, 25 in Mississippi, and 45 in Alabama during the first phase of the project. Following these efforts, a second phase will begin in 2024 to identify and remove additional vessels and other large marine debris items from locations in all five Gulf states.
For more on this project, as well as a list of state media contacts, please reach out to Gulf of Mexico Alliance communication manager Amanda Nalley at 850-345-7597 or Amanda.Nalley@gomxa.org.
About the Gulf of Mexico Alliance
The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a Regional Ocean Partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.
www.gulfofmexicoalliance.org
Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofmexicoalliance
Twitter @gomalliance
Amanda B Nalley
Weems Plantation Neighborhood
+1 8503457597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube