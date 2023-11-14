Contracts 365® successfully launches contract management software application for Square Enix
NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contracts 365, Inc., the leading provider of contract management software for companies who run Microsoft 365, recently announced its highly successful CLM implementation with Square Enix®, a world-class video game publisher. You can find the case study at the Contracts 365 website.
Square Enix® is among the world’s leading video game publishers, with offices in North America, Europe, and Japan. As part of The Square Enix Group, they distribute and license entertainment content and boast an impressive portfolio of intellectual property.
“We are truly thrilled to have Square Enix as a customer and partner,” said Russ Edelman, CEO of Contracts 365, Inc. “Their knowledge of what was needed to succeed was wonderfully acute. They had established a high bar for success, and I’m proud our team met it. Square Enix was, and continues to be, a true pleasure to work with on this initiative.”
What set the bar so high was that Square Enix’s legal team had previously implemented another enterprise contract management system, and it hadn’t gone well. After experiencing substantial frustration with their prior product and its implementation, they conducted an exhaustive search for a better contracting solution and ultimately selected Contracts 365®.
Adam Sullivan, Square Enix’s General Counsel, shared, “One of the very first things that everyone looked at with Contracts 365 was the user interface. It was very clean and easy to use. The functionality was faster, more intuitive, and more robust. One or two clicks and we’re looking at the contract.”
By implementing Contacts 365, the Square Enix team improved visibility throughout the contract lifecycle and gained better ability to monitor and manage department workloads. Plus, Square Enix can configure Contracts 365 to find greater efficiencies, and they have continued adapting and innovating beyond the go-live date.
“The Square Enix team’s prior experience really prepared their team to critically think about every aspect of their investment into a new contract management software system,” Edelman added. “Their focus on testing and deploying in a staged capacity was a key part of their success. They understood the challenges associated with change management and enablement and truly rose to the occasion. We look forward to working with them for a long time to come.”
To read the full case study, please visit contracts365.com/insights/case-studies.
About Contracts 365:
Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based contract management software leverages our customers' strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of contracts, every day.
Jessica Alden
