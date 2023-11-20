NDB Inc. Selected as a Finalist for the World Nuclear Exhibition Startup Program 2023
We are honored to be recognized as one of the most innovative startups at the World Nuclear Exhibition 2023. We look forward to showcasing our work at WNE 2023.”PARIS, FRANCE, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NDB Inc., a pioneer in the field of nuclear energy, is proud to announce its selection as one of the top 20 startups at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) 2023. This selection recognizes NDB's contributions and innovative approach to the nuclear industry.
— Dr. Nima Golsharifi
The WNE Startup Program, a new initiative of the WNE 2023, is designed to highlight and support the most innovative startups in the nuclear sector. NDB Inc., with its technology and commitment to sustainability, has emerged as a leader in this field.
The event, taking place in Paris from November 28th to 30th, will feature NDB Inc. at Stand E027. Visitors and participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with NDB’s team and learn about their latest innovations and future plans.
The WNE 2023 will host 650 exhibitors and expects over 20,000 participants from more than 76 countries, providing an unparalleled platform for NDB Inc. to showcase its capabilities and network with industry leaders.
NDB Inc. looks forward to participating in this event and contributing to the ongoing innovation and advancement of the nuclear industry.
Public Relations
NDB INC.
650-252-0002
info@ndb.technology
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram