Nano Diamond Battery wins the World Future Award 2023 for Best Clean Energy Solution
The World Future Awards declared NDB Inc., a cutting-edge power company the Best Clean Energy Solution, on March 22, 2023.
NDB has been distinguished as one of the best in the energy sector. Your dedication to innovation and commitment to creating more comfortable and safe living conditions has been recognized”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Future Awards declared NDB Inc., a cutting-edge power company the Best Clean Energy Solution, on March 22, 2023. This prestigious award recognizes NDB Company's dedication to innovation and excellence in the clean energy sector, reinforcing its commitment to shaping a sustainable future.
— Alexander Chetchikov, Chairman of World Future Awards
The World Future Awards is a global platform that selects, recognizes, celebrates, and promotes outstanding products that are transforming the global economy and defining the future landscape. The organization conducts research across a wide range of categories focusing on inventions that are making the world better, smarter, or more enjoyable.
Dr. Nima Golsharifi, CEO and Founder of NDB said: “We are honored to receive this award. This award reaffirms our commitment to making a positive impact in creating a better tomorrow.”
NDB’s mission is to create and implement secure, cost-effective, and commercially competitive nuclear energy systems, including the necessary hardware, fuel, execution, and operational know-how. This makes NDB a viable climate-independent renewable energy option.
The selection process for the World Future Awards is highly transparent and credible, with research professionals examining publicly available data, information, referrals, recommendations, and materials from the public domain. The research team applied rigorous industry criteria to identify the best innovative companies in each category, with NDB Company emerging as a leader in the clean energy space.
“After a thorough research process, NDB has been distinguished as one of the best in the energy sector. Your dedication to innovation and professional commitment to creating more comfortable and safe living conditions for people has been recognized and celebrated,” said Alexander Chetchikov, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of World Future Awards.
This award serves as a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment demonstrated by everyone at NDB in developing and implementing clean energy solutions that have a positive impact on the world while being a forward thinker in building a better future.
As a World Future Awards 2023 winner, NDB Company is excited to continue its work in the clean energy sector and contribute to a more sustainable, eco-friendly future for generations to come.
About NDB
NDB is a cutting-edge energy company. The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the energy industry with its nuclear battery technologies, which offers a number of advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including a longer lifespan, higher energy density, and safer operation. NDB is committed to bringing its technology to market and making energy storage more sustainable and efficient for the future.
Lawrence Santos
NDB
+1 512-366-3737
email us here