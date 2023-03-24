NDB Inc.’s Rights Offering Deadline extended to March 31
NDB Inc. announces an extension of the deadline for its current rights offering.
This release is for disclosure purposes only and not for the purpose of any offer or solicitation”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NDB Inc. announces an extension of the deadline for its current Regulation 506b rights offering under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This offering is not open to the public, and no new investors shall be accepted. Originally set to expire –Wednesday, March 15, 2023–the new deadline for the rights offering has been extended to Friday, April 7, 2023, 5 PM Pacific Daylight Time (-7 UTC), as a convenience only to the rights holders who have paperwork already in progress. The company has decided to make this extension in order to ensure that all eligible shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the offering.
— NDB
The rights offering, which was announced on January 19, 2023, provides eligible shareholders with the opportunity to purchase additional shares of common stock as disclosed in its offering documentation. The company encourages all eligible shareholders to carefully review the materials related to the rights offering, including the private placement memorandum and other company materials, including financials and risk statements. All investors should consult with their financial and tax advisors before making any investment decisions.
The company reminds all potential investors to exercise caution and to read the offering materials carefully, including the prospectus and other offering documents, and to consult with their independent financial and tax advisors before making any investment decisions.
About NDB Inc.
NDB’s mission is to create and implement secure, cost-effective, and commercially competitive nuclear energy systems, including the necessary hardware, fuel, execution, and operational know-how. Like solar cells, the Nano Diamond Battery produces power by harnessing the radiation released during radioactive decay instead of sunlight. NDB is a viable climate-independent renewable energy option. The company is a member of the Alchemist Accelerator and the grand winner of the Orano call 2020, and now the winner of Thinking Critical South Australia. The R&D is led by former Director of Toshiba Laboratories Europe, University of Cambridge physicist, and 2019 Institute of Physics Isaac Newton Medal winner, Professor Sir Michael Pepper.
Cautionary Note
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) projections relating to our future financial results, total shareholder returns, growth, trading volumes, products and services, ability to transition to new business models, taxes, and achievement of synergy targets, (ii) statements about the closing or implementation dates and benefits of certain acquisitions, divestitures, and other strategic, restructuring, technology, de-leveraging, and capital allocation initiatives, (iii) statements about our integrations of our recent acquisitions, (iv) statements relating to any litigation or regulatory or government investigation or action to which we are or could become a party, and (v) other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other factors beyond NDB’s control. These factors include but are not limited to, NDB’S ability to implement its strategic initiatives, economic, political, and market conditions and fluctuations, government and industry regulation, interest rate risk, U.S. and global competition, and other factors detailed in NDB’S filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of the filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.
NBD undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. The offerings will be made only by means of a private placement memorandum.
Lawrence Santos
NDB
+1 512-366-3737
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube