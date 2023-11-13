Governor Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, November 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster’s schedule for Monday, November 13 includes the following:
Monday, November 13 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Dominion Energy and Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann to announce the early completion of the Congaree River Project, 1115 Gist Street, Columbia, S.C.
