Dulles CBP Officers Capture Two Montgomery County, MD Felony Rape Suspects

STERLING, Va. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two men at Washington Dulles International Airport on November 3 who were both wanted on felony rape charges by the Montgomery County, Maryland, Police Department.

CBP officers apprehended Adam Aguilar Cruz, a 28-year-old El Salvadoran man who is illegally present in the United States. Aguilar Cruz was wanted by Montgomery County Police on felony strongarm and 2nd degree rape charges, 3rd degree sex offenses, and 2nd degree assault charges.

Officers intercepted Aguilar Cruz as he attempted to flee the United States aboard a flight late Thursday night to El Salvador. Officers brought Aguilar Cruz back to CBP’s inspection station where officers verified Aguilar Cruz’s identity and confirmed that the warrant remained active. Officers turned Aguilar Cruz over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

Later Friday, CBP officers apprehended Frank Miguel Morillo, a 25-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from the Dominican Republic. Morillo was wanted by Montgomery County Police for felony first degree rape.

Morillo was deported from Bogota, Colombia and arrived at Dulles Airport under escort by Colombian immigration authorities. CBP officers assumed custody of Morillo, verified his identity, and confirmed that the warrant remained active. CBP turned Morillo over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

“Customs and Border Protection officers are pleased to assist our law enforcement partners find justice for victims by apprehending allegedly dangerous fugitives fleeing through or arriving at our nation’s Ports of Entry,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director at the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Our border security authority is one way in which CBP helps make our communities a little bit safer.”

CBP often works with its interagency law enforcement partners to apprehend dangerous fugitives. On a typical day last year, CBP arrested an average of 41 wanted persons at our nation’s international airports, seaports, and land border crossings.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

See what CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2022. Learn more at www.CBP.gov.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Baltimore Field Office on X (formerlyTwitter) at @DFOBaltimore for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos, and CBP’s Office of Field Operations on Instagram at @cbpfieldops.