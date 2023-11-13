Family-friendly event all about turkeys on Nov. 19 at the MK Nature Center

The MK Nature Center will be hosting a free, family event all about turkeys on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m. Start your Thanksgiving week off right with games, activities and information about turkeys for the whole family.

Come and go as you please between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but plan to attend a presentation about turkeys at 1:15 or 2:15 in the MK Nature Center auditorium. If you have questions, contact Lori Wilson at lori.wilson@idfg.idaho.gov.