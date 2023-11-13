The MK Nature Center will be hosting a free, family event all about turkeys on Sunday, Nov. 19 from 1-3 p.m. Start your Thanksgiving week off right with games, activities and information about turkeys for the whole family.
Come and go as you please between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., but plan to attend a presentation about turkeys at 1:15 or 2:15 in the MK Nature Center auditorium. If you have questions, contact Lori Wilson at lori.wilson@idfg.idaho.gov.
You just read:
Family-friendly event all about turkeys on Nov. 19 at the MK Nature Center
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.