Artist Austin Allen James will debut designs and artwork at Spectrum Miami, Florida’s prestigious art fair

Artist Austin Allen James will debut designs and artwork at Spectrum Miami, where art lovers seek the extraordinary.
Austin in his studio in Houston, Texas where he creates fine art, art furniture and product designs for leading manufacturer, StyleCraft.
Austin Allen James celebrating more than three decades as a professional fine artist, and whose lifelong passion for the love of color and texture has led to his experimenting with a variety of mixed media.
Spectrum Miami, a curated contemporary art fair features extraordinary designs and art with 200 + blue-clip galleries and over 150,000 sq feet of exhibit space
As a working artist, designer, and father of two, I am always creating. I love to exhibit at fine art fairs because they allow me the opportunity to share my creativity with artists and patrons.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist, designer, poet, and entrepreneur, Austin Allen James, whose successful career translating designs into treasured compositions will bring his designs and artwork to the forefront of South Florida’s prestigious art scene during Spectrum Miami, on Dec 6-10, 2023.
Austin Allen James shared his excitement over debuting at Spectrum Miami in booth #1315, “I love to exhibit at fine art fairs because they allow me the opportunity to share my creativity with artists and patrons. As a professor of poetry at Texas Southern University, I talk about my passion for poetry and publishing on a regular basis. Art fairs are a stage for me to share the visual side of the artist life I travel.”
Spectrum Miami | Redwood Art Group is a curated contemporary art fair now in its 13th year and is where art lovers seek the extraordinary. Held at the iconic Mana Wynwood, which offers an indoor exhibition venue with over 150,000 square feet of space. Located in the heart of the thriving Wynwood Arts District and running alongside sister fair Red Dot Miami, Spectrum offers a unique opportunity to connect 200 contemporary blue-chip galleries with emerging artists – bringing together an international audience for a world-class art event - all under one roof.
Austin Allen James commented, “As a working artist, designer, educator, and father of two, I am always creating. Whether in my studio in Texas or designing on the go. I am always creating, painting, writing, and designing. In addition to the fine art I create, I am well-known for creating one-of-a-kind pieces of functional art furniture for luxury interiors. This evolving collection for my work brings me from my hometown of Houston to New Orleans, Sarasota to New York City, San Francisco, and now Miami - one of the world's leading art destinations.”
Celebrating more than three decades of experience in fine art, Austin’s lifelong passion for the love of color has led to experimenting with paint and becoming a professional artist and object designer. Austin describes his fine art style as a compilation of abstract and figurative drawings of paint on canvas that combines unique artistic techniques that he has honed throughout his career. Artwork that features a cornucopia of color, textures, and materials that he uses to make crushed pigments, oils, acrylic, and resins with mixed media embellishments.
Austin shared, “My mission in art is to continue the tradition of the color field and lyrical abstractionist painters of the 20th century and contribute to the development of form through experimentation with techniques and materials.”
Growing up near the Gulf Coast, Austin attributes his coastal environment as a major influence of his design style and artwork. From how he captures energy and color to how he looks at creating art, furniture, and objects. Austin sees the development of his work as “Ethereal and organic by nature and is intentionally designed with a contemporary abstract style that captures energy and color in harmonious compositions. Inspired by the world around me, with impressions, and designs that capture a worldwide marketplace and with designs that grow more beautiful and precious through time.”
Austin added that his background in fine art started at a young age and he considers himself a professional artist since 1994. Holding several masters and bachlors degrees, he studied at Southwestern University, Georgetown, TX, and received a Bachelor of Arts in Business with a minor in English and Political Science, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas, Irving, TX, with a Master of Fine Arts accomplished in Boulder, Colorado, at Naropa University.
“I believe that an education in art is an education in composition. Composition transcends the boundaries of one art to another: poetry/visual art/furniture/sculpture/objects/and storytelling,’ Austin Allen James, commented, “Composition is simply the syntactical order in which items are combined. There are millions of compositions. Only some of them feel ‘just right’. To master art is to master composition. The journey continues as long as I have breath.”
Spectrum Miami and Red Dot Miami, on Dec 6-10 will collectively showcase 1000 emerging artists who will present their artwork to more than 40.000 visitors, while celebrating a fine art experience that includes special programming, networking with high-worth collectors, music, entertainment and other special events. For more information and to purchase tickets visit: https://rwag.ticketspice.com/red-dot-miami-spectrum-miami-2023
About
Austin Allen James is an artist, designer, poet, entrepreneur, educator, and father of two whose lifelong passion for the love of color, words, and phrases led to his experimenting with paint and becoming a professional artist and object designer. Celebrating more than three decades of experience in fine art, Austin has successfully translated his designs into harmonious, treasured compositions.
In addition to the inimitable fine art Austin creates, he is also well-known for creating one-of-a-kind pieces of functional art furniture for the home and interiors. His furniture collections consist of coffee tables, side tables, consoles, dining tables, and cabinets, available with original Austin Allen James art integrated into each piece. Austin has also strategically partnered with prestigious brands to create beautiful collections of art, decor, and home furnishings available to anyone. In January 2024 the expansion of his new lifestyle collection with StyleCraft will debut in Dallas, Atlanta and Las Vegas with more than 125 + collections. Read more about his collaborations here.
Austin shares, “My mission in art is to continue the tradition of the color field and lyrical abstractionist painters and designers of the 20th century and contribute to the development of form through experimentation with techniques and materials.” To learn more and experience Austin’s work, visit www.austinallenjames.com.
Spectrum Miami features specially curated programs showcasing exhibitors, art industry professionals, and select nonprofits and institutions. The programming provides a dynamic experience for our attendees to view and interact with site-specific and performance works by leading international artists, as well as view exhibitions that showcase the thriving art landscape of Miami. Featured programs include Art Labs, the Spotlight Program, Directors’ Picks, and the Discoveries Collection. Email REDWOODARTGROUP@INFO.COM for more info.
Spectrum Miami Show Hours
Thursday, December 7, 2023 | 12PM – 8PM
Friday, December 8, 2023 | 12PM – 8PM
Saturday, December 9, 2023 | 12PM – 8PM
Sunday, December 10, 2023 | 12PM – 6PM
