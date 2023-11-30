Artist Austin Allen James will debut designs and artwork at Spectrum Miami, Florida’s prestigious art fair

Artist Austin Allen James will debut designs and artwork at Spectrum Miami, where art lovers seek the extraordinary.

Austin in his studio in Houston, Texas where he creates fine art, art furniture and product designs for leading manufacturer, StyleCraft.

Shown here is Austin on the Gulf Coast where he was raised with his two children.

Austin Allen James celebrating more than three decades as a professional fine artist, and whose lifelong passion for the love of color and texture has led to his experimenting with a variety of mixed media.