Howard Elliott will Unveil a New Showroom, New Collaborations, and Exciting Events at upcoming High Point Market
Howard Elliott has been redefining the home furnishing and decor industry for over two decades, offering innovative and stylish solutions for every room in the home.
Howard Elliott is excited to share how their new showroom and these events represent their commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in design.
With a shared passion for innovative design and quality craftsmanship, Howard Elliott and Robin Baron have created a collection that reflects Baron's distinct aesthetic and vision for home decor.
Howard Elliott's new showroom marks a significant milestone, and sets the stage for a series of exciting events and new designer collaborations.
"We are incredibly excited to unveil our new showroom and showcase our latest collections at this Spring’s High Point Market," said Brian Berk, President at Howard Elliott. "These events represent our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in design, and we look forward to welcoming attendees to our new space IHFC H-324."
Kicking off the market on Friday, April 12th, Howard Elliott invites press members from 1-3 pm to an exclusive press review for the Grand Opening / Howard Elliott x Robin Baron collaboration. Howard Elliott and Robin Baron have designed a line of Home Accents, called The Robin Baron Collection. Categories launching in April include Decorative Accessories, Accent Furniture, and Mirrors. Attendees will have the opportunity to preview the New Howard Elliott Showroom, and the New Robin Baron Collection, and engage in discussions with designer Robin Baron herself and the Howard Elliott team about the innovative partnership.
Interior and Product Designer, Robin Baron, President of Robin Baron Design shared, "I'm very excited about collaborating with the fabulous home décor manufacturer, Howard Elliott. It's a thrilling opportunity to work hand in hand to craft this bold new collection of mirrors, accessories, and accent furniture. It has been inspiring. Together, we've fused our creative visions to deliver sophisticated, fashion-forward, and relevant designs that I believe will resonate deeply with retailers, designers, and consumers alike. This collaboration has resulted in beautiful products that elevate spaces and enrich lives."
Howard Elliott will host a Ribbon-cutting Ceremony on Saturday, April 13th, at 2:30 pm to celebrate the unveiling of its new showroom at IHFC H-324. Guests are invited to join the Howard Elliott team as they commemorate this occasion. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees are invited to attend the Grand Opening Launch Party from 3-5 pm. Indulge in Robin Baron’s signature cocktail “The Barontini”, classic Bloody Marys, and delectable snacks while exploring the latest spring products and the collaboration with Designer Robin Baron.
The excitement continues on Sunday, April 14th with a panel discussion on “Leadership in Design” from 2-3 pm. Esteemed panelists include Ken Ludwig, Ken Ludwig Chicago, Christi Barbour, Barbour Spangle Design, Theresa Dorlini, Circle Design Studio, and moderated by Robin Baron, who will share insights into building a framework for leadership in design and empowering the next generation of designers. The panel will be followed by a Meet & Greet with Robin Baron from 3-5 pm, where attendees can sip on Barontinis and explore her new collection with Howard Elliott during Happy Hour.
Wrapping up the event series on Monday, April 15th, Howard Elliott invites attendees to an afternoon of networking and live painting with the ART Accessory Resource Team from 3-5 pm. Join us at the new Howard Elliott Showroom (IHFC H-324) for live painting by artist Jody Ossman and the chance to win an original Jody Ossman painting.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the creativity and inspiration firsthand at Howard Elliott's new showroom at International Home Furnishings Building, (IHFC) 3rd Floor Space H-324 (210 E Commerce Ave, High Point, NC 27260) during the High Point Market.
About Howard Elliott:
Howard Elliott has been redefining the home furnishing and decor industry for over two decades, offering innovative and stylish solutions for every room in the home. With a diverse range of products, from mirrors and decorative accents to furniture and lighting, Howard Elliott is committed to providing customers with quality craftsmanship and timeless design.
About Robin Baron Design:
Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm renowned for its distinctive approach to luxury living. With a focus on creating spaces that are both elegant and livable, Robin Baron has earned a reputation for excellence in the industry. Led by founder and principal designer Robin Baron, the firm specializes in residential and commercial projects that reflect its clients' unique personalities and lifestyles.
