Creative Accents is sharing their newest collaboration with Artist, Parker Heath, heading into the big premier
PAR KER made's new rug collection with Creative Accents offers an elegant blend of Fine-art, meets Mid-Century Modern with just a hint of Southwestern energy and a Modern-Primitive rawness.
In a world dominated by technology and artificiality, Parker’s work invites the viewer to reconnect with a primal essence through making works of art that juxtapose organic forms and embrace imperfections, honoring a testament to the human touch.
For over 55 years and across three generations, the Hensler family has been handcrafting custom area rugs in California. Their new collaboration with Artist, Parker Heath is one way they are continually growing their family.
Creative Accents new rug design "Natiiv" is based on original artwork and design by Parker Heath for the Modern Primitive Collection. The hand tufted design detail is 3/4″ cut pile and features a background furrow finish at 3/4″ cut pile with a low loop.
Creative Accents newest designer collection of custom rugs, in collaboration with Artist, Parker Heath, will premier on April 13-17, 2024 at High Point Market
“Our team is thrilled to debut our collaboration with PAR KER made, featuring Parker Heath’s brand of uniquely modern abstract designs. The collection of hand-tufted rugs will be shown exclusively in the Thayer Coggin showroom at the upcoming High Point Market.’ Andy Hensler, Creative Accents Co-Owner commented, ‘Parker’s artistic essence and impeccable design intuition is reflected in each design in the collection.”
Creative Accents has served as a leading manufacturer of custom, hand-tufted rugs since 1967. Each rug is hand-tufted to order in California, using time-honored craftmanship techniques and US-supplied raw materials, allowing Creative Accents to craft custom and bespoke rugs for customers across North America in as little as 8 weeks. “Three generations of our family have been working with our craftsmen and designers to provide rugs crafted to our customer’s exacting specifications for over 55 years. Because each rug is hand-tufted to order, we say “yes” to almost any requested design, shape, size or color, providing our customers with a “no compromise” option that results in an exquisitely crafted custom rug.” Creative Accents Co-owners Andy and Linda Hensler shared.
PAR KER made’s Collection with Creative Accents includes 8 designs that are a combination of abstract artwork painted or hand-drawn illustrations that exhibit bold, raw, and contrasting patterns, all of which are staples of Parker Heath’s original designs. Heath who is an academically trained studio artist, primarily works with paint on canvas, and regularly introduces organic sculptural materials into his work, like coffee grounds, to emphasize the conversation of heavy texture and the beauty of raw material. His final compositions embody an aesthetic, most clearly seen in this collection, deeming the name “Modern Primitive”, where dialogue about contrasting elements exist in works that blend modern & contemporary motifs, with primal influences. Each of Parker’s striking designs features exquisite brushwork, natural earth tones, organic shapes, and striking modern art motifs.
The Henslers went on to share details about initial conversations with Heath, “Parker shared his portfolio and we were instantly drawn to the vision and aesthetic of each piece. He offers an elegant blend of Fine-art, meets Mid-Century Modern with just a hint of Southwestern energy. We knew the Modern-Primitive feel and rawness of textures would work perfectly in a hand-crafted rug.”
“Each of my designs evoke a sense of a love for mid-century modern design elements, combining with contrasted organic, primal, motifs that can be seen as an influence of my SoCal upbringing.’ Parker Heath, Creative Artist + CEO of PAR KER made commented, ‘It is a huge honor and I am beyond thrilled to be joining the roster of legendary designers and artists that Creative Accents works with.” Creative Accents collaborates with an impressive list of design legends to modern day superstars including industrial and furniture designers Rick Lee and Stanley Jay Fridman, streetwear designer Nathan Gilreath, Artist and Interior Designers, Anthony Cordeiro and Jacquin Headon, Suzanne Milano, Colleen Schaeffer, and one of the leading modern furniture designers of the 20th century - Milo Ray Baughman, Jr., as well as Milo’s protégé Guy Hill.
Hensler commented, “As a manufacturer of bespoke custom rugs, Creative Accents is constantly collaborating with the design industry to bring their original designs to life! We are always honored to show with Thayer Coggin, who share our commitment to hand crafting each piece they produce and to original design.” Thayer Coggin is well known in high-end furniture circles, and CEO Royale Wiggin said to Designers Today, that 2024 will find the company honoring its heritage and 70-year legacy while also working to expand its customer base to new audiences who are in search for something entirely unique. Additionally, the company’s ability to produce “complex, custom furnishings” aligns with the goals of design professionals, as does the “green/legacy” value of investing in bench-made custom designs that are created to last for generations.
Creative Accents will proudly display several of PAR KER made’s new collection during High Point Market (April 13-17, 2024) in the Thayer Coggin showroom at 230 South Rd, High Point, NC 27262. Market attendees and the press are invited to come meet the Creative Accents team alongside their new licensee Parker Heath, on Saturday, April 13 from 10 am to 12 pm.
“I am beyond excited for what lies ahead for PAR KER made in 2024. I honestly can’t wait to see my designs realized. and to hear what the design community thinks about my new collection of custom rugs with Creative Accents.’ Heath shared ‘It’s mind-blowing how much a business can prosper in just a year, after attending my first High Point Market in 2023. Not only have requests for my work exploded. and how this trip unlocked knew forms of creativity, but I have been able to collaborate with brands and designers like never before, which leaves me continuously grateful and amazed with how clients envision utilizing my art, and how in the end my work can serve in people’s lives in new ways. This awe-inspired next step with the evolution of my brand is know that my work will become transformed into beautiful custom rugs - this is an incredible feeling!”
A modern renaissance man and quintessential abstract artist, Heath hails from San Diego, CA, and has cultivated a truly unique pedigree. At only 25 years old, Heath holds a BFA in Studio Arts from San Diego State University’s School of Art + Design and is also an accomplished freestyle BMX athlete, who just recently went PRO. With his star most definitely on the rise he recently brought his design and BMX worlds together when he landed a design collaboration with VANS BMX Collection. The collaboration features original artwork from Heath’s best-selling jacquard woven throw blanket “Redstripe” pattern, which is featured on the insole of the VANS BMX SLIP-ON X DENNIS ENARSON SHOE. In just the last year PAR KER made also landed high-profile collaborations and licensed collections with wallcovering companies Wall Snobs and Ayara Home, and recently announced a collection of artwork with art publishing company Studiomarks, as well as launching his own custom apparel based on his artwork designs in Fall of 2023.
“I couldn’t be more excited with how the collaboration with Creative Accents has come together. It has been such a treat to see how Parker and the owners of Creative Accents, Andy and Linda, forged such an instant connection. Both on the design side and about Parker’s background in BMX!’ Parker Heath’s licensing agent and founder of 24/7 Creative Agency, Serena Martin, commented, ‘This partnership is a dream come true and one that receives notably high praise as the level of artists and rug craftsmanship is truly exceptional. I will be forever grateful to Creative Accents for their thoughtful attention to detail and in educating us about their exceptional bespoke rug manufacturing techniques. I have always had a huge appreciation for what goes into making custom rugs and to see Parker’s painting transformed into exquisite handmade rugs has been a world class education on the artistry of rug making!”
About
For over 55 years and across three generations, the Hensler family has been handcrafting custom area rugs in California. Their first rugs were released in Los Angeles, a hotbed of the California Modern aesthetic, and provided a welcome, modern alternative to the traditional floor coverings that were more widely available at the time. Today, Creative Accents continues their tradition of creating innovative designs while providing the finest, made-to-order, hand-crafted area rugs under the leadership of Linda Hensler and Andy Hensler, grandson of founders Ken and Catherine Hensler. Explore a diverse range of rug designs at www.creativeaccents.com. Follow on Instagram to see how Creative Accents' hand-tufted rugs are made, view exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and elevate your home experience with design inspirations at @creative_accents
Thayer Coggin is a well-known American furniture company that specializes in modern and contemporary designs. The company was founded in 1953 by Thayer Coggin, and it has since become known for its high-quality, handcrafted furniture. Thayer Coggin's furniture is often characterized by clean lines, sleek designs, and a focus on comfort and functionality. The company works with a number of renowned designers to create its pieces, and it is known for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship. You can find more information about Thayer Coggin and its furniture on their official website: https://www.thayercoggin.com/ and find their furniture for sale at various retailers and interior design showrooms.
PAR KER made is a San Diego-based lifestyle brand that focuses on hand-crafted functional art collections for home and living. Founded in 2021 by Creative Artist + Designer Parker Heath, with a brand mission to empower its customers to embrace self-expression, while creating products that bring excitement to the experience of functional art.
PAR KER made specializes in translating the work of interdisciplinary artist Parker Heath’s original abstract pieces into modern home + living collections with products that include original paintings, handmade mirrors, woven textile wall art, prints, lifestyle accessories, apparel, jacquard woven throw blankets, pillows, socks, wallcovering, and now a fine art print collection with Studiomarks.
Heath has single handedly, and successfully grown his small business, which has led to unparalleled growth, winning product design awards, and receiving national features in trade and shelter magazines. Follow Parker’s journey at @parkermade_ and @parkerheath_
###
Serena A Martin
24/7 Creative Agency
+1 415-632-8280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn