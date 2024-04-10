Creative Accents is sharing their newest collaboration with Artist, Parker Heath, heading into the big premier

PAR KER made's new rug collection with Creative Accents offers an elegant blend of Fine-art, meets Mid-Century Modern with just a hint of Southwestern energy and a Modern-Primitive rawness.

In a world dominated by technology and artificiality, Parker’s work invites the viewer to reconnect with a primal essence through making works of art that juxtapose organic forms and embrace imperfections, honoring a testament to the human touch.

For over 55 years and across three generations, the Hensler family has been handcrafting custom area rugs in California. Their new collaboration with Artist, Parker Heath is one way they are continually growing their family.

Creative Accents new rug design "Natiiv" is based on original artwork and design by Parker Heath for the Modern Primitive Collection. The hand tufted design detail is 3/4″ cut pile and features a background furrow finish at 3/4″ cut pile with a low loop.