Top-Rated Nashville Lawyer, Anne Hamer, Releases New Book Titled “Fearless Freedom”
Navigating the Difficult Journey of Divorce and Co-Parenting
As a member of the Nashville legal community, it is important to me to provide the best resources possible for my clients.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Hamer, Partner at Hamer & Taylor, Divorce and Family Law, announces the launch of her new book, "Fearless Freedom." This insightful guide is poised to become an invaluable resource for anyone navigating the often tumultuous journey of divorce or co-parenting.
— Anne Hamer
Drawing from her extensive legal expertise, Anne Hamer wrote "Fearless Freedom" to provide practical advice and guidance, helping individuals gain clarity and confidence during challenging times.The book will serve as a valuable reference guide for her clients, reducing the need for costly legal consultations and enabling them to navigate the divorce process more confidently.
“As a member of the Nashville legal community, it is important to me to provide the best resources possible for my clients and to support organizations in my community that provide opportunity for women like myself in business,” says Anne.
The private book launch event is on November 16, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Char, Green Hills, located at 3990 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN. The launch also supports the gratitude of her supporters in the Nashville community, and to raise awareness and funds for the Mona Lisa Foundation. This organization is dedicated to supporting women-owned businesses, a cause deeply aligned with Anne Hamer's commitment to empowering women in business.
Anne Hamer, top rated Nashville family lawyer and SuperLawyer, focuses her practice on high asset and high conflict cases, helping clients take control of their divorce and making the process work for them.
Anne's new law firm, set to open on December 1st, is a significant step forward in her career. Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, Hamer & Taylor will offer on-site and virtual legal services to clients in need of divorce and family law expertise.
