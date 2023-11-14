Lynne Katzmann, Juniper Communities Senior Living CEO, Ranks Top 5 in “Best in Wellness” for Second Consecutive Year

Lynne S. Katzmann, CEO/Founder of Juniper Communities, a leading owner/operator of senior living communities, received the International Council on Active Aging NuStep Pinnacle Award for leading the charge in cultivating wellness-centric environments.

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, Juniper Communities’ founder and CEO Lynne S. Katzmann has been awarded the International Council on Active Aging NuStep Pinnacle Award. The award honors visionary wellness CEOs who lead the charge in cultivating wellness-centric environments. Katzmann was named along with four others in North America.

“As wellness continues to flourish in the industry, we are delighted to provide recognition for organizations and leaders who are making a significant impact,” expressed Colin Milner, the founder and CEO of ICAA. “All of our esteemed award winners serve as inspiring role models, leading the way in promoting wellness for both organizations and residents.”

Founded in 1988 by Katzmann, Juniper Communities is recognized as one of the premier providers of senior living communities in the United States.

Priding itself on providing the best “third act” of life for residents, Juniper has two major wellness-centric programs that serve as key factors to its’ success: Catalyst and Connect4Life. Catalyst is an ecosystem of programs and services, which focuses on the seven dimensions of wellness using integrative technology. Resident engagement has improved by 15% due to how well the system matches residents' interests to program offerings. Connect4Life is a high-tech, high-touch program that integrates onsite medical and therapy services. This program has not only simplified residents' and their families lives, but it has reduced hospitalizations by 7%. These initiatives are designed to cater to the unique needs and preferences of older adults, ensuring that they maintain an active and fulfilling lifestyle.

For over 35 years, Juniper’s vision has been to change the face of aging, focusing on growth, actively pursuing nationwide opportunities, and serving as industry thought leaders and innovators.

Juniper Communities is headquartered and located at 400 Broadacres Drive in Bloomfield, NJ. Telephone: (973) 661-8300. Visit www.junipercommunities.com to learn more about Lynne Katzmann and all that Juniper has to offer.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation in long-term care, operates senior living communities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Colorado that emphasize residents’ well-being, interaction and security. Our communities and approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper’s innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents’ care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.