Dejero to bring even ‘smarter’ mobile internet connectivity solutions to IBC 2024
EnGo 3x mobile video transmitter with GateWay mode benefits from algorithm improvements to Dejero Smart Blending Technology™, ensuring an even stabler connection in all latency settings
Dejero's new compact network aggregation device GateWay 3220, powered by Dell Technologies, makes its IBC debut
Algorithm improvements to renowned Smart Blending Technology™ further strengthen connection stability of video and data feeds in all latency settings
Establishing an ultra-reliable connection path between the studio and field to streamline communications, hit tight deadlines, and boost productivity is vital”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejero is set to bring more innovation to the broadcast and media industry at IBC, presenting the latest version of its patented Smart Blending Technology™ in live demonstrations in Hall 2, Stand B09.
— Matt Scully, Director of Product Management, Dejero
Built into its EnGo 3x 5G mobile video transmitter with GateWay mode and its new GateWay 3220 network aggregation device (both showcasing at IBC), the double Emmy award-winning Smart Blending Technology simultaneously blends together multiple wired (broadband, fiber) and wireless (3G/4G/5G & satellite) IP connections from multiple providers to form a virtual Dejero ‘network of networks’.
Its new improved algorithm renders the connection even more stable, in all latency settings, so that users can now transmit high-quality live video with glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds over bonded cellular. This gives remote broadcast and production teams uninterrupted access to stable, reliable internet from anywhere.
EnGo 3x
The EnGo 3x native 5G mobile video transmitter with multicam and GateWay mode is a two-in-one device that goes beyond live video streaming and leverages network aggregation technology to provide news and production teams with access to stable, reliable internet from anywhere. Using EnGo 3x with GateWay Mode, remote crews can broadcast breaking news, quickly transfer files to prepare and upload packages while in the field, and set up high-bandwidth access points for multiple devices.
This wireless broadband internet connectivity increases capacity for data-intensive applications such as newsroom systems or editing tools; it creates broader coverage areas; and enhances reliability through connection diversity. It also supports virtual private network (VPN) tunneling for secure access to an organization’s networks, alleviating increasing concerns about data protection.
“In these times of mass news and media consumption on social media and news websites, speed is as important as accuracy in journalism,” explains Matt Scully, director of product management, Dejero. “Establishing an ultra-reliable connection path between the studio and field to streamline communications, hit tight deadlines, and boost productivity is vital.”
For film, television and commercial production, teams can leverage a reliable, ultra-fast connection to enable real-time collaboration with dispersed teams and accelerate delivery of content from the set directly to post-production, regardless of location – thus reducing the number of people required on set, and unlocking huge cost-savings.
“Connection drops can cause all sorts of delays,” Scully says. “If you’re uploading or downloading large files and the connection is interrupted, you would usually have to start over. When you’re in a remote location, moving elsewhere to find cellular reception or Wi-Fi can be really disruptive. And without network connectivity, remote collaboration is incredibly difficult, causing overall production delays.”
Its large touchscreen with simple interface and new wired remote, field operators can easily start and stop, live, and monitor battery status. With Dejero Control cloud-based management system, EnGo units can be controlled remotely, incoming feeds can be previewed, and content can be distributed from anywhere.
The ruggedized EnGo 3x transmits up to four fully frame-synced HD feeds from a single unit, so users can create dynamic productions at a fraction of the cost.
GateWay 3220
Making its IBC debut, the new GateWay 3220 is a resilient and compact network aggregation device powered by Dell Technologies, which again, integrates Dejero Smart Blending Technology to provide unmatched reliability for mission critical mobile connectivity.
Specifically designed and engineered to deliver optimal blended connectivity at the far edge of a network, the ruggedized and fanless chassis is ideal for installation in vehicles and portable kits to obtain resilient connectivity to the Internet, cloud applications, and private networks. The compact form factor of the GateWay 3220 means that field crews can stay connected while capturing dynamic or nomadic shots, when space is limited and when cellular connectivity isn’t readily available or able to support the bandwidth required for large data/file transfers.
“Access to reliable, resilient internet in the field is essential – whether you’re looking to produce more news stories for your traditional and digital platforms, access newsroom systems, do additional research for a story, or remotely send in edited packages,” Scully adds.
Virtual WayPoint Receiver
IBC will also see Dejero’s new Linux-based virtual WayPoint receiver. Designed to serve as the foundation for all Cloud base IP formats, it currently supports RTMP and RTMPS formats, imminently followed by support for NDI and SRT.
“We know that it’s important for our customers to be able to deliver video and data directly into the cloud in a format that is flexible,” says Scully. “Whether that is SRT, NDI or the next standard, it’s so important to be interoperable in order to deliver effectively to downstream applications.”
The planned NDI output will allow multiple video/audio streams on a shared connection, which directly speaks to workflows that will revolve around network-based distribution methods. NDI enables high-quality, low-latency, frame-accurate video and allows broadcasters to track a specific IP stream to a specific application.
With NDI, broadcasters can quickly set up the transmission of high-quality, low-latency video over IP networks to produce seamless, high-quality video production and live streaming without the need for costly dedicated video cables and infrastructure.
IBC visitors are invited to connect with the Dejero team to explore internet connectivity challenges and ideas to improve their workflows, save time, and become more productive.
Dejero is located in Hall 2, Stand B09.
For more information, visit www.dejero.com.
