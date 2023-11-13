Submit Release
Kano Laboratories Launches New Product Design Aerokroil with SprayTech

13 ounce can of Aerokroil with SprayTech is designed with an integrated straw and the ability to spray in any direction to loosen frozen and rusted metal parts.

New SprayTech technology dispenses every drop, from any angle – even upside down

Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano Laboratories is a leading producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants for industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and professional specialty trade markets.

Industrial-Strength Penetrant Dispenses Every Drop, From Any Angle – Even Upside Down

The new SprayTech design will effectively dispense every drop of Kroil, which is different than traditional propellant-based aerosols.”
— Joan Duvall, Kano Labs’ VP of Marketing
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kano Laboratories, maker of the iconic Kroil brand of lubricating oils is introducing an innovative, engineered design to its line of its industrial-strength penetrants – Aerokroil with SprayTech. The new 13-ounce aerosol spray can is designed with an integrated straw and the ability to spray in any direction to quickly loosen frozen and rusted metal parts.

“The new SprayTech design will effectively dispense every drop of Kroil,” said Joan Duvall, Kano Labs’ VP of Marketing, “which is different than traditional propellant-based aerosols.”

Professionals and DIYers trust Kroil for its ability to seep into small crevices to pierce through rust and corrosion.

“Now they can spray Aerokroil with SprayTech from any angle, even holding the can upside down, and not lose velocity,” said Duvall.

Aerokroil with SprayTech is available to purchase through distributors and retailers found here https://www.kroil.com/where-to-buy/. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) is $29.

About Kano Laboratories
Founded in 1939 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Kano Laboratories is a leading producer of iconic, Kroil-branded penetrating oils and lubricants for industrial maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), and professional specialty trade markets. Kano has built a passionately loyal customer base around Kroil products, which are used by professionals and DIYers to loosen rusted, corroded, and frozen mechanical parts. For more information, visit https://www.kroil.com/

