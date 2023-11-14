AllerVie Health Elevates Care in Fort Myers and Cape Coral with Rebrand, Digital Advancements, and Upgraded Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- AllerVie Health, a leading national provider of allergy and immunology services, announced today that Allergy & Asthma Care Centre, acquired in 2021, will be rebranded as AllerVie Health. Both Fort Myers and Cape Coral clinic locations will receive upgraded technologies to provide patients with a new digital experience. Additionally, the Cape Coral office will relocate to a larger, more modern facility that will allow AllerVie to better serve patients in the community.
At the forefront of the transformation is a new state-of-the-art Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system and a cutting-edge patient portal. These advancements are designed to elevate patient care, allowing AllerVie to provide more comprehensive and secure healthcare services. The new patient portal will facilitate easier communication between providers and patients, ensuring a seamless and secure exchange of information and enhanced access to vital medical records.
"The AllerVie Health network empowers us to offer the very best in patient care, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our patients in Florida continue to receive top-quality services," said Carly Gollihar, Regional Director of Operations for Florida. "The EMR system and patient portal we are adopting have already been successfully utilized by our flagship practice in Birmingham, Alabama, and will be gradually implemented throughout all Florida locations."
Additionally, another board-certified allergist, Dr. Thomas J. Shen, will join the practice in late Q4 of this year. Dr. Larry Castillo and Shen's extensive experience and dedication to allergy and immunology make them invaluable in the evolution of the practice.
Amid these significant changes, AllerVie's Cape Coral office has relocated to a larger, more advanced facility at 3208 Chiquita Blvd., Cape Coral, FL, 33914. This strategic decision was made to elevate the overall patient experience, offering heightened levels of comfort and convenience.
Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
