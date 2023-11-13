Mandarino Chiropractic’s Staten Island, N.Y., Facility Seeks Additional Physical Therapists
Mandarino Chiropractic’s state-of-the-art Staten Island facility is located at 2052 Richmond Rd., in the community of Grant City.
Long-Established practice also has openings for medical receptionists at a variety of its locationsSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-established Mandarino Chiropractic is growing. The 32-year-old practice has openings on its professional team for medical receptionists at a variety of its locations and is also seeking to hire additional physical therapists at its Staten Island, N.Y., facility.
FULL-TIME, PART-TIME
The practice is seeking part-time and full-time experienced applicants. Launched in 1991 by Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, the practice has grown to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Dr. Mandarino continues to stay at the top of his profession, offering a wide range of leading-edge therapies that embrace the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.
Services by Dr. Mandarino and his team of experts include chiropractic care; sports injury rehabilitation; auto-accident rehabilitation; physical rehabilitation; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
HOW TO APPLY
Job applicants are encouraged to email their resumes to sisportschiro@gmail.com.
Additional information about Dr. Mandarino’s extensive practice is available online at www.MandarinoChiropractic.com and www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com.
