B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION KICKS OFF NEW SEASON OF CULTURAL ARTS PROGRAMMING AND ADDS MORE ADULT EDUCATION CLASSES
Cooperman Academy for Adult Jewish Learning Offers Wide Diversity of Classes, Programs, and Events; Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning Celebrates 10 Years
B’nai Torah Congregation is a place where people can enrich their lives with learning, music, and conversation”DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton, FL – November 13, 2023: B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, today announced the launch of its 2023/2024 Cultural Arts Programming and new season for The Lillian, Philip and Gerry Cooperman Academy for Adult Jewish Learning. Open to the public, B’nai Torah’s new Fall-to-Spring programming features a variety of learning opportunities, special programs musical events, and communal activities designed to enrich the intellectual and cultural life of community members. The majority of Cooperman Academy classes are free to B’nai Torah members; non-members are welcome to participate for a nominal one-time fee.
“B’nai Torah Congregation is a place where people can enrich their lives with learning, music, and conversation,” said David Steinhardt, Senior Rabbi at B’nai Torah Congregation. “It has become very clear to us that Jewish learning is not only about the acquisition of knowledge, but it is also an important shared experience. We invite the community to come, explore, learn, share and discuss.”
B’nai Torah is also celebrating 10 years of being the home to the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning. The Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning engages adult learners in a life-enhancing study of Jewish texts and ideas that nurtures and deepens Jewish community worldwide. Through classes (both in-person and online) Melton learners become part of a worldwide movement of committed learners who are empowered to enrich Jewish life. The 2023/2024 Schedule features classes in person and via zoom on Mondays and Thursdays in the mornings, afternoons and evenings.
With hundreds of class and program offerings, this year’s cultural arts programming is more robust and diverse than ever before, according to Elysa Stark, Director of Programming and Membership at B’nai Torah Congregation. “There is truly something for everyone.”
To view and download the full list of classes, events, programs and speakers, please visit https://www.btcboca.org/learning/adult-education/. A few highlights of upcoming B’nai Torah Congregation programs include:
Concert Series 2024: Unite with fellow music lovers for four unique concerts featuring a curated lineup of renowned artists and emerging talents, including International Star Dudu Fisher, B’nai Torah Cantor Magda Fishman, Cantor Netanel Hershtik, and more. Concerts kick off January 24, 2024 and go through March 13.
Shabbat Scholar in Residence: Jonathan Greenblatt, National Director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, will speak as part of B’nai Torah’s Shabbat Scholar in Residence on February 3, 2024. Other scholars scheduled to speak this season include Ted Deutch, former U.S. Representative for Florida and current CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC); Jonathan Ornstein, CEO of JCC Krakow, on January 13, 2024.
Special Presentations: Celebrating Israel’s 75th Birthday and 100 Year of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. Israeli Nobel Laureate, Professor Aaron Ciechanover, will join B’nai Torah on February 22, 2024 to discuss his latest work in cancer research.
Author Series: In partnership with the Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center and Jewish Book Council, a wide range of authors will be speaking via Zoom and/or at B’nai Torah Congregation. Register and learn more at www.btcboca.org/authors.
Adult Education Class Registration:
All Cooperman Academy classes (except where otherwise noted) are free to B’nai Torah members. Non-members are also welcome to participate for a one time annual $118 fee, which allows access to all classes that are free to members. Please register in advance for each class you are planning to attend here: www.btcboca.org.
Classes offered by the Florence Melton School of Adult Jewish Learning require advanced registration and tuition fees. Scholarships are available for those who need. Please contact Penina Bredoff, South Palm Beach Melton Director & Cooperman Adult Education Coordinator, at 561-392-8566 ext 332 or via email at penina.bredoff@bnai-torah.org with questions. To register, please visit www.meltonschool.org/boca.
About B’nai Torah Congregation
B’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org.
