Cellebration Wellness Partners With NFL Retired Players Congress To Treat Current and Former Athletes
Cellebration Wellness Center will provide athletes with the benefits of stem cell research and treatment in hopes of easing the pain endured during performance
Our team at Cellebration Wellness is beyond blessed to have the opportunity to work with former and current NFL Players that suffer from ongoing pain caused from competition at high levels”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce its partnership with the NFL Retired Players Congress in efforts to treat current and retired athletes. Many athletes suffer from long-term discomfort and health conditions due to a career of training and competing at a high level. Cellebration Wellness Center will provide athletes with the benefits of stem cell research and treatment in hopes of easing the pain endured during aggressive sport performance.
— Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration Tim Kopatich
Professional athletes take part in intense workout programs, training and competitions every year that can result in severe muscle and orthopedic discomfort during their careers and after they have retired. The stem cell therapy services offered by Cellebration Wellness Center help to repair and regenerate damaged tissue, reduce inflammation and improve overall health by working closely with scientific experts from around the world.
“Our team at Cellebration Wellness is beyond blessed to have the opportunity to work with former and current NFL Players that suffer from ongoing pain caused from competition at high levels,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration. “It is our mission to provide care for these athletes, while showing others the benefit stem cell treatment holds.”
Cellebration Wellness, a division of San Diego, California-based Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., offers one-on-one stem cell-based therapies to patients from around the world at its facility in Escazu. Stem cell treatments will be available for patients suffering from: various autoimmune diseases, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, cardiovascular illnesses, neuropathy, osteoarthritis, and chronic pain among others.
To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit www.cellebrationwellness.com.
To learn more about the NFL Retired Players Congress visit https://playerscongress.com/.
# # #
About Cellebration Wellness:
Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world’s foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world’s most well-known stem cell research scientists.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here