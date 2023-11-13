Cyndi Whatif Wins Honorable Mention for Her Book Health Backwards at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023
The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.
Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful for the recognition for the work I have put into creating Health Backwards. I hope my book will change lives.”ALVIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyndi Whatif is a winner of an Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for her book titled Health Backwards: An Original Look from a Different Perspective. The book is honored in the Nonfiction Scientific Breakthrough category. It is about her groundbreaking hypothesis of a complementary body system: its discovery, functions, health consequences when malfunctioning, and how the author addressed these challenges to overcome her chronic fatigue.
The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
Cyndi Whatif says, "Being selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards is an incredible honor. I am grateful for the recognition for the work I have put into creating Health Backwards. I hope my book will change lives."
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Cyndi Whatif as the winner of an Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Cyndi should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Cyndi Zahrt Wilson is a relentless seeker of knowledge who has lived fourteen plus years past her expiration date. She has spent five years working on her hypothesis of this newly revealed body system and another five years testing it. She goes by the penname of Cyndi Whatif because of the many more questions she has and the many possibilities this system has the potential of impacting. Her author website is located at cyndiwhatif.com and her book can be found at healthbackwards.com.
ABOUT THE BOOKFEST®
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information about The BookFest Awards and to see the list of winners, please visit the Awards Page on The BookFest website.
