Alleghany Highlands Housing Summit Set for April 25, 2024

COVINGTON, VA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation (AHEDC) will host the Alleghany Highlands Housing Summit on April 25, 2024, at the Historic Masonic Theatre in Clifton Forge, Va.

The program includes a full lineup of speakers and roundtable discussions aimed at creating a more impactful framework for housing investments in the region. Organizers also have scheduled time for the participants to network and collaborate on strategies that support housing initiatives. An exhibit area for AHEDC partners and sponsors will be on-site for attendees to gather additional materials and information.

Speakers at the Housing Summit will represent many municipalities and organizations in the Alleghany Highlands region including:

*City of Covington

*Alleghany County

*Town of Clifton Forge

*Town of Iron Gate

*Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism

*Alleghany Foundation

*Mountain Gateway Community College

*Alleghany Highland Public Schools

“The Alleghany Highlands Housing Summit offers a unique opportunity for regional leaders to share high-level insights and best practices that will make our region a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Allen Dressler, City Manager of Covington.

“Accessible and equitable housing can be a life-changer for individuals and families in our region,” said Reid Walters, Alleghany County Administrator. “The 2024 Housing Summit is designed to support the vibrant and thriving communities throughout the beautiful Alleghany Highlands.”

To learn more and register for the Alleghany Highlands Housing Summit, visit https://www.ahedc.com/lps/2024-alleghany-highlands-housing-summit/.

