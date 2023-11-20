Over $15,000 Available for Scholarships to National Child Nutrition Conference
ROUND ROCK, TX, USA, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 37 years the National Child Nutrition Conference for CACFP, Afterschool, and Summer Meals child nutrition programs has offered unparalleled training, education, and networking opportunities for the child nutrition community. Attendees will be able to choose from over 150 workshops and training sessions, network with colleagues from across the country, participate in receptions with colleagues from their region, and visit with exhibitors to learn about products, services, and resources available to assist their work in the CACFP. This year the annual conference will be held in Orlando, FL April 22-26, 2024.
Seven scholarship opportunities are available from the National Child Nutrition Conference (NCA) to attend the conference in person. Each scholarship will include conference registration, four (4) nights lodging at the conference hotel, and up to $450.00 toward transportation costs. NCA is also pleased to sponsor eight additional virtual scholarships. If you work for any of the following organizations operating the CACFP or SFSP you are eligible to apply for scholarships: CACFP Sponsors, Tribal Nations, Head Start, Food Banks, At-Risk/Afterschool, Summer Food Program, Child Care Centers and Home Providers, and School Districts.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Please visit our scholarship website for more information or to apply.
Don't miss the opportunity to join over 2,000 members of the child nutrition community for an incredible few days of training. Since 1986 the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 5128508278
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter