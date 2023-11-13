Actor Michael Copon tours the border, in Eagle Pass Texas, with Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC founder
Actor Michael Copon of Power Rangers fame recently toured the Southern Border in Eagle Pass Texas with Legacy PAC and VFAF Veterans for Trump said Jared Craig
Actor Michael Copon is a force for good in this country , we are blessed to have him advocate for conservatism.”EAGLE PASS, TEXAS, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald - Legacy PAC founder
Last month actor Michael Copon officially endorsed Donald Trump for his bid to be the 47th President and joined VFAF Veterans for Trump as an ambassador https://www.pahomepage.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/660740362/actor-michael-copon-endorses-donald-trump-for-president-and-joins-vfaf-veterans-for-trump-as-an-ambassodor/
Recently Michael Copon toured the southern border in Eagle Pass Texas with the Veterans Group and Legacy PAC. The tours were led by Victor Avila , former hero border agent, and congressional candidate. https://www.kron4.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/659204794/victor-avila-tx23-to-lead-tours-of-the-southern-border-at-eagle-pass-texas-with-vfaf-veterans-for-trump/
Copon was working with Patrick Collis of Spartan Security providing additional security for the tour group while prepping for a related film role. Copon advocated for a secure border and the election of Donald Trump for 47th president while on the ground in Eagle Pass. The veterans group ,and PAC, plan on releasing official video in the near future.
Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
In other Legacy PAC News :
Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots. https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-launches-election-security-seminar-tour/
Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates. https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/662639770/legacy-pac-to-produce-a-2024-border-documentary-film-project-and-border-tours-for-candidates-announced-jared-craig/
Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.
https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-endorsement-of-donald-j-trump-for-47th-president/
In other VFAF News :
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
