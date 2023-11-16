Danny DeGennaro Foundation DDF Jam Records Release Hit Song "Standing on the Moon" by Edgardo Cintron and The Inca Band
The Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation and DDF Jam Records are proud to announce the release of their latest hit song, "Standing on the Moon," featuring Edgardo Cintron and The Inca Band. This upbeat and danceable track is a fusion of English and Spanish lyrics, with the added flavor of Cintron's special salsa percussion. The song was recorded at Eyeball Studios in New Jersey, with producers Mike Ian and Edgardo Cintron serving up the musical sauce.
"Standing on the Moon" is a celebration of life and unity, with its catchy beat and uplifting message. The song is a perfect representation of the mission of the Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation, which aims to honor the late musician's legacy by supporting aspiring artists and promoting music education. The foundation is also dedicated to giving back to the community through various charitable initiatives.
Edgardo Cintron, a renowned musician and producer, brings his unique talent and expertise to the song with his special salsa percussion. His collaboration with The Inca Band adds a new dimension to the track, making it a must-listen for music lovers of all genres. The song is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and spread joy and positivity.
"Standing on the Moon" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on the Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation's official YouTube channel. A portion of the proceeds from the song will go towards supporting the foundation's initiatives, including providing music scholarships and instruments to underprivileged youth. So, put on your dancing shoes and join the celebration of life with "Standing on the Moon" by Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation and DDF Jam Records.
