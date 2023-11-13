Albacross and Bombora announce partnership to enhance Buyer Intent Data and Account Based Marketing in Europe
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albacross, Europe’s leading provider of account-based marketing (ABM) and buying intent data solutions, is thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with Bombora, the globally recognized leader in offering intent data for B2B sales and marketing. This strategic alliance will see Bombora’s comprehensive third-party intent data integrated within the Albacross platform, marking a first-of-its-kind collaboration in Europe.
The integration of Bombora's Company Surge® intent data will empower Albacross customers with enhanced insights into buyer intent, enabling more effective go-to-market strategies. By leveraging the strengths of Bombora’s data co-op, which captures intent signals across 5,000 websites and over 4 million companies, Albacross will offer an unprecedented level of precision to European revenue teams.
Adding the data from Bombora into the platform, Albacross now offers the most comprehensive datasets in Europe within the buyer intent category.
"We are excited to partner with Bombora. Their high-quality intent data is the perfect complement to our ABM and Buying Intent Platform," said Viktor Carlsson, Co-founder of Albacross. "This integration is a game-changer for European B2B marketers who can now leverage intent data to fuel their sales and marketing efforts with an added layer of accuracy and insights."
The partnership is expected to transform how companies engage with potential buyers by providing a more nuanced understanding of where customers are in their buying journey. This will enable businesses to deliver the right message, to the right audience, at the right time, improving the efficiency of sales and marketing efforts.
“Albacross is an ideal partner for us as we expand our reach into the European market,” stated Dale Durrett, SVP Addressability. “Their intelligence platform, combined with our intent data, has the potential to set new standards for what B2B marketing platforms can achieve regarding customer acquisition and growth.”
“ABM is a core part of B2B marketing and advertising strategy because it delivers results, but teams this year and into next are rethinking their approach. This partnership helps to solve that in the European market,” said Mike Burton, EVP Strategic Partnerships and Co-Founder of Bombora. “As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, partnering with Albacross was a move that solidified our commitment to providing enhanced ABM solutions powered by high-quality Intent data.
Starting January 1, 2024, Bombora's Company Surge® intent data will be available for all of Bombora's customers within the Albacross platform, providing enhanced account intelligence validation and augmentation for free.
"As a natural next step in the evolution of the Albacross platform, the integration of Bombora's data represents a significant advancement. This collaboration accelerates our value proposition, amplifying the strength of our existing intent data product and bolstering our ABM offering, ultimately making the entire Albacross platform more robust and comprehensive," said Oskar Johnson Hägglund, Head of Product at Albacross.
For more information about Albacross and the Bombora partnership, please visit www.albacross.com
About Albacross
Albacross stands as a premier provider of buying intent data and Account-Based Marketing (ABM). They empower businesses by offering vital insights at every stage of the sales process, helping to identify potential buyers, engage them effectively, and receive timely notifications when they're ready to make a purchase. This comprehensive approach assists businesses in optimizing their marketing strategies, enhancing customer engagement, and maximizing their conversion rates.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy.
