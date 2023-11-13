True Citrus Celebrates World Kindness Day
Wants to Be Kind to You and a Friend with a $100 Visa Gift Card and True Citrus Prize Pack
In an increasingly challenging time in the world, it is important to remind ourselves to be kind, compassionate, and go above and beyond to uplift each other, not just today, but each and every day”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Citrus, makers of a wide range of citrus flavored drink mixes and salt free seasonings made from simple, clean non-GMO ingredients, today announced the company is celebrating World Kindness Day, Monday November 13, with a special consumer giveaway on Instagram (@truelemon) that will award 5x winners plus one friend each with a $100 Visa Gift and a True Citrus gift pack (RRP $20)
“We are doubling up on the kindness this year,” said Heidi Carney, True Citrus Executive Vice President of Marketing. “In an increasingly challenging time in the world, it is important to remind ourselves to be kind, compassionate, and go above and beyond to uplift each other, not just today, but each and every day,” she added.
World Kindness Day is a global observance dedicated to promoting and celebrating acts of kindness. This day serves as a reminder of the positive impact that kindness can have on individuals, communities, and the world at large. It encourages people to perform intentional acts of kindness and foster a culture of compassion and generosity. The special occasion highlights the importance of empathy, understanding, and cooperation to create a more harmonious and caring world.
The giveaway starts Monday, November 13th @12am EST and ends Sunday, November 19th @11:59pm EST. Winners will be chosen at random via Viral Sweep, the week of Monday, November 20th and winners will be announced by the end of the week.
To Enter visit https://www.instagram.com/truelemon/
About True Citrus
Based in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® Unsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids Drink Mixes and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from real citrus juice and oils, all True Citrus products use only simple and clean ingredients, non-GMO ingredients, are 0 to 10 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners, sodium or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Safeway, Publix, HEB, Meijer, Wegmans and Stop & Shop, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products also are available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications. For more info visit https://www.truelemon.com/
Lynda Buckley
Encore Publicity & PR
lynda@encoreppr.com
