The United Golfers Association (UGA) and the Jim Thorpe Invitational presented by Coca Cola Florida Beverages. are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Jim Thorpe Invitational, set to take place in Orlando, Florida from February 16th to the 18th, 2024. This year’s event promises to be nothing short of historic, as it features a groundbreaking field of exclusively Black Women competing for a purse of $20,000 in a Tour Event, a first in golf history with hopes to increase it significantly.
The tournament will bring together 72 Elite Juniors, 18 Collegiate Players, and 40 Professional Tour Players, all of whom have been meticulously selected for their exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. However, what truly sets this event apart is the unprecedented inclusion of 10 of the Top Black Female Tour Players, who will make history as they compete for the coveted prize money.
“Why is this Historic?” you may ask. Never before in the history of golf has there been a field entirely composed of Black Women, competing for a purse in a Professional Tour Event. This event aims to shatter barriers, inspire the next generation of female golfers, and pave the way for greater diversity and inclusion within the sport.
Renee Powell, one of the most renowned and famous Black LPGA players of our time, confirmed that in her lifelong involvement with golf, she has never witnessed an event of this magnitude and significance.
The UGA and the Jim Thorpe Invitational extend a warm invitation to golf enthusiasts, women-centric organizations, sports fans, and the entire community to come and witness this momentous occasion starting on February 16. Together, let’s make sure supporters from everywhere show up and support this historic event, promoting diversity and equity in golf while celebrating the incredible talent of Black female golfers.
About United Golfers Association (UGA):
United Golfers Association (UGA) [Founded in 1925] is a 501C3 - non-profit organization that is committed to increasing the introduction, development and advancement of Black youth and adults within the sport of golf. The UGA Developmental Golf Academy will provide these golfers with the resources and direction to cultivate their passion for the sport as competitors and professionals in the industry. The UGA Golf Academy is designed to prepare them mentally, physically and professionally to compete as Future Tour Players and Golf Professionals throughout the world.
About Jim Thorpe Invitational:
The 2024 Jim Thorpe Invitational is offering an unprecedented opportunity to Elite Junior Minority Golfers, Collegiate Athletes, and Tour Professionals from across the US, Canada, and Caribbean to compete in this signature 36 Hole Tournament. Participants will compete in two rounds of high level golf against the Greg Norman designed Championsgate Golf Courses in Orlando, Fl. This annual golf event in Orlando will attract up to 120 of our most talented junior and collegiate golf athletes, as well as the Top Ladies and Gentlemen who currently compete as Professional Tour Players to compete for a 35k+ Purse. This golf event was created to celebrate Jim Thorpe and create an event that will allow his supporters to participate and contribute to increasing the amount of minority golfers being introduced to the sport of golf and competing in events that will prepare them for either a career in golf on or off the fairways.
