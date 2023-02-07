2023 Jim Thorpe Invitational Coverage Highlights will be Featured on NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass
Just the fact that they will have the opportunity to see themselves on their TV’s and devices over and over again, will forever change their vision of what they are capable of achieving in Golf.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Golfers Association (UGA) today announced a partnership with GolfPass, golf’s most comprehensive digital membership by NBC Sports Next, which will provide on-demand content and social media coverage highlighting the uniqueness of the 2023 Jim Thorpe Invitational Tournament (JTI), February 17th-19th, at the renowned Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate.
Coverage will be available on-demand at www.GolfPass.com beginning Thursday, Feb. 23
Named after PGA Champion Jim Thorpe, one of the first successful Black professional tour professionals in the country, the three-day tournament will bring together over 160 Tour Professionals, Collegiate Players, and Elite Junior Golfers, along with their families, to compete at ChampionsGate Golf Club. The 2023 event will be the most impactful golf event of the year for Elite Minority Golfers as young as age 8 to players well into their 40s.
GolfPass coverage will include a variety of video segments highlighting the tournament and its surrounding events, and featuring competing junior golfers, the awards presentation, panel discussion and post-tournament sporting events involving youth.
“For me it’s all about More Access and More Resources for our players and with this new partnership with GolfPass, our players, their families, along with the global golf community can see the talent that has been hidden from our TV’s. Just the fact that they will have the opportunity to see themselves on their TV’s and devices over and over again, will forever change their vision of what they are capable of achieving in Golf,” says Tarek “Ty” DeLavallade, Tournament Director for the Jim Thorpe Invitational.
In addition to providing content, NBC Sports Next’s GolfPass will be offering all of the JTI 2023 Participants with a 12-month complimentary membership, providing access to its entire vault of benefits, from on-demand video instruction and entertainment to tee-time benefits and news covering the entire industry plus access to thousands of hours of exclusive instructional and entertainment programming, which can be streamed on demand 24/7.
“In our continued efforts to grow the game of golf via our Better Together initiative, providing a platform for our GolfPass users to view this content is a great way to highlight diverse golf talent at all levels,” said Justin Tupper, Senior Vice President, Content & Strategy, Fandango and NBC Sports Next.
GolfPass will provide curated coverage via its social media platforms during the week of the Jim Thorpe Invitational and on GolfPass shortly after the event to be viewed by all.
About United Golfers Association
The mission of the UGA is to foster an inclusive culture for Black golfers and contribute to the evolution of the sport by offering resources to golf professionals, tour players, golf enthusiasts, and youth in golf. United Golfers Association (UGA) [Founded in 1925] is a 501(c)3 organization that is committed to increasing the introduction, development and advancement of African American youth to the sport of golf. The UGA Developmental Golf Academy will provide these golfers with the resources and direction to cultivate their passion for the sport as competitors and professionals in the industry. The UGA Golf Academy is designed to prepare them mentally, physically and professionally to compete as Future Tour Players and Golf Professionals throughout the world. www.unitedgolfersassociation.org
About GolfPass
GolfPass is designed for today’s golfer and is the only digital golf membership that delivers exclusive content and comprehensive benefits designed to help every type of golfer – from beginner to expert – play more and better golf. Developed in partnership between global golf superstar Rory McIlroy and NBC Sports Group, GolfPass is a first-of-its-kind, direct-to-consumer subscription program, which offers opportunities to play more golf, comprehensive tools to improve any golfer’s game and high-quality video content. Series included in the vast library of video content available exclusively as part of a GolfPass membership, are originals like The Conor Moore Show, Breaking into the Game: Juniors with Michael Bannon, My Daily Routine, My Roots, and more. A GolfPass membership is available in North America at GolfPass.com, in the U.K. and Republic of Ireland at GolfPass.co.uk, and in Australia at www.GolfPass.com.au. The GolfPass membership also is available via connected TV, iOS and Android apps.
