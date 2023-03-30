Talley & Twine Partners with the Deuce Amateur Golf Tour

Golf is More than a Sport it's a Lifestyle. The two brands coming together is a match made in heaven!
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deuce Am Golf Tour announced today its exciting new partnership with Talley & Twine Watch Company, making them the official timepiece of the tour. Golf and timepieces go hand in hand, whether it's for keeping track of time during the round or as a stylish accessory to complete a golfer's look.
The Deuce Am Tour Founder & Commissioner, Tarek DeLavallade, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Talley & Twine to provide our members and attendees with the ultimate experience at all of our events across the nation. Talley & Twine's unique and elegant timepieces are the perfect addition to our tournaments, providing golfers with a sense of style and sophistication that elevates their overall experience."
The partnership between the Deuce Am Tour and Talley & Twine Watch Company aligns with the tour's mission to create a professionally run national competitive golf league for amateurs with a twist, aiming to elevate the experience for all involved. "Our intention is to be very creative in providing a unique golf experience for our players first and providing an activation like no other for our national and local partners," DeLavallade added.
In line with this, Talley & Twine will be offering exclusive "timepiece experiences" at select events, providing golfers with a luxurious and elevated prize experience like no other. "We are extremely excited about partnering with the Deuce Am Tour and feel that our timepieces are the perfect addition to the tour's already dynamic offerings," said Eric Heyward, COO Talley & Twine.
The Deuce Am Tour will travel to 6 destinations in 6 months throughout the US starting in February in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, DMV, and Ft. Lauderdale.
For more information about the Deuce Am Tour and its partnership with Talley & Twine Watch Company, please visit www.deuceamtour.com.
About Deuce
Headquartered in Windermere, Fl., Deuce is one of the fastest-growing brands in the Golf and Lifestyle Industry. The parent company manages the e-commerce brand Deuce, Deuce Promo a promotional marketing and product agency with over 100k customizable items, as well as Deuce Amateur Tour which hosts 6 competitive golf events for amateur golfers from across the US. The brand’s purpose is to challenge what a brand is capable of doing in an industry typically confined to a category or collection. Deuce specializes in headwear, golf gloves, belts, luxury duffle bags, leather cigar pouches and humidors, lighters, and much more. A transformative company that is shifting annually and challenging not only the industry but themselves to grow beyond the ecosystem of lifestyle accessories.
About Talley & Twine
Launched in 2014, Talley & Twine has experienced much success now standing as the largest, black owned luxury watch company. Beyond timekeeping, these unique, eye-catching pieces are made of only the finest material to help establish a high quality look for all Talley & Twine customers. With a fundamental belief that all people should be able to see themselves in luxury, Talley & Twine proudly offers metal watches, canvas watches, leather watches, and his & her gift options at modest prices so every watch lover can enjoy luxury. The distinctive look of the watch brand that makes their pieces stand out from any other item is the lone 7 on each watch which represents completion and serves as a reminder to start what you finish. This uncommon incorporation of the watch designs takes the place of the usual numbers you would find on your everyday watch, and was another great design idea created to give Talley & Twine an even more eccentric look. What used to be a vision for the company’s CEO is now a tangible luxury for everyone to afford and enjoy. For more information and to shop Talley & Twine watches, visit www.talleyandtwine.com.
