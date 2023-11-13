13 November 2023

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Turkmenistan and UNEP

On November 13, 2023, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The document was signed by the Minister of Environment Protection of Turkmenistan Ch.Babanyyazov and the Director of the Industry and Economy Division of UNEP Sh.Aggarwal-Khan.

As one of the important aspects of cooperation within the framework of this document, it is envisaged to develop structured regional programs to attract climate technologies to Turkmenistan and the states of Central Asia, as well as joint projects to introduce innovations and technologies in the Central Asian region. In addition, the Memorandum covers a number of activities to exchange knowledge on the latest climate-related technologies and solutions.