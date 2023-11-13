The art of storytelling is back, the magic of Hollywood is back” says Robert Gillings, Creator of "Paper Empire,"
As He Welcomes Resolution to SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Studio StrikeLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the recent agreement reached between the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the major Hollywood studios, Robert Gillings, the visionary creator and writer behind the acclaimed series "Paper Empire," has issued a statement celebrating the resolution of the strike.
Gillings shared his enthusiasm: "I’m delighted that the SAG-AFTRA strike has concluded, paving the way for us to continue filming the next season of 'Paper Empire.' This resolution echoes the collective sigh of relief from over 150,000 industry professionals and performers who are eager to return to their passion for storytelling."
"Paper Empire" has already garnered attention for its riveting narrative centered around cryptocurrency, digital assets, and digital technology. Ironically the digital storyline of Paper Empire, comes at the same crucial juncture as Hollywood undergoes significant changes to integrate these new digital frontiers into its traditional storytelling fabric.
Fans worldwide have been anxiously anticipating the finale of the filming and the release of the initial three seasons of "Paper Empire." With the strike's closure, the global audience looks forward to the show's premiere with heightened excitement.
Gillings attributes the series' success to the collaborative spirit of the producers, cast and crew. "Our journey has taken us from the vibrant locales of Miami and South Beach and now to the majestic landscapes of ALUla in Saudi Arabia. With the return to filming, we're not only reviving the art of storytelling but also reigniting the magic that is quintessentially Hollywood," Gillings remarked.
The forthcoming episodes promise to immerse viewers in a tale that is as timely as it is timeless, thanks to the dedication and talent of all those involved in bringing "Paper Empire" to life.
