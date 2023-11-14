Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Tips for Canadian Digital Nomads
Many freelancers, remote workers and entrepreneurs enjoy the freedom to work as digital nomads in other countries for short and extended periods of time.
"There are a lot of questions that digital nomads have about their Canadian residency status, taxes and other rights," said Ackah. "The good news is that for the most part, if you plan ahead and do your research, it is possible to travel and work as a Canadian digital nomad without losing too many rights or benefits," she said.
Here are Evelyn Ackah's 6 tips for Canadian digital nomads who want to work remotely abroad.
1. Remote Workers Should Be Adaptable
• If it’s going to be longer than a few months, you may need to leave your host country and come back in.
• If you plan on staying in any country for a long period of time, you've got to be flexible. If there is an unexpected change at the airport or from the consulate, you may need to go to a different country instead.
• It can be easier if you are at a location month to month, and it can be harder to enter a host country if you’re spending a long block of time somewhere.
2. International Driver's Licence
Make sure you have an international driver’s licence if you plan to drive instead of Uber everywhere.
3. Know Local Laws
Knowing the local country's laws is important so you don't have problems while you're working there as a digital nomad, and so that you can return again if you leave the country.
4. Travel Insurance
Travel insurance is important no matter where you work remotely. You also need to consider how long you’re away from Canada so you don't risk losing your Canadian provincial coverage if you’re gone for six months or more.
5. Know The Country's Visa Requirements
Before you try and enter the country and talk to a border agent, find out from a legal advisor if you need a work permit, a digital nomad visa or what their legal requirements are for remote workers in that country.
6. Cross-border Taxes
It’s important to talk to a cross-border tax specialist even if there is no income from your host country.
If you are a remote worker who can work from anywhere, it is important to consult a knowledgeable immigration professional who can advise Canadians on the pros, cons and regulations for working abroad as a digital nomad.
