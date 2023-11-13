Mitch Gould of Consumer Products International Featured in Inspirezones
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Products International (CPI) proudly announces that its founder and CEO, Mitch Gould, has been featured in Inspirezones, a leading global corporate magazine known for highlighting the most creative and unique minds in business. Gould’s feature in this esteemed publication underscores his revolutionary impact on the retail industry, particularly through his innovative "Evolution of Distribution" platform.
Mitch Gould, a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional, has consistently demonstrated his skill in helping both international and domestic brands flourish in the U.S. market. His visionary approach and deep understanding of market dynamics have enabled numerous companies to navigate and succeed in the complex American retail landscape.
"I am thrilled to be featured in a highly regarded publication such as Inspirezones," said Gould. "It's an honor to share the journey and success of our unique platform with a global audience."
Gould’s career spans over three decades, during which he has worked with industry giants in various sectors, including lawn and garden, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and beverages. His collaboration with icons like Hulk Hogan, Steven Seagal, and Wayne Gretzky, among others, has added illustrious chapters to his career story.
At the heart of CPI’s success is Gould’s "Evolution of Distribution" strategy, a comprehensive platform that provides brands with the necessary tools for product launch and market expansion in the U.S. This strategy encompasses sales, marketing, and distribution expertise, tailoring solutions to meet the unique needs of each brand.
Under Gould's leadership, CPI and its sister company, InDistribution Media (IDM), have grown into powerful forces in the consumer products sector, particularly in hardware, housewares, lawn & garden, sporting goods, pet and all types of consumer goods. The marketing initiatives for Gould's clients with IDM include public relations, media outreach, TV promotion, and social media. This will all be managed by marketing professionals.
These companies represent the culmination of Gould’s lifelong learning in retail, passed down from his father and grandfather, and his own experiences in shaping brands for major retailers.
Inspirezones, with its global reach and commitment to showcasing innovative business solutions, provides the perfect platform to highlight Gould's contributions. The magazine, known for inspiring business leaders across various domains, offers a unique perspective on how visionaries like Gould are reshaping industries.
Consumer Products International extends its gratitude to Inspirezones for recognizing Mitch Gould's enduring impact on the retail and distribution industry. His feature in this prestigious magazine not only celebrates his past achievements but also sets the stage for CPI’s future endeavors in revolutionizing retail distribution.
More On CPI And Its Founder
Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world’s largest market the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
