Psychedelics Today Launches New Data Report: The Emerging Psychedelic Workforce
Insights reveal who will populate the psychedelic workforce, how diversity will be present, and how workers will serve clients, businesses, and communities.
Insights reveal who will populate the psychedelic workforce, how diversity will be present, and how workers will serve clients, businesses, and communities
We hope the results will bring insight into the future of psychedelics—who will be working in the space, the experience, education, and motivation they’ll bring, and importantly, how they’ll serve.”COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychedelics Today, a leader in psychedelic education and media, is pleased to announce the release of a new data report titled "The Emerging Psychedelic Workforce."
— Kyle Buller, Co-Founder & Vice President of Education and Training
The 24-page report, compiled from data gathered over 2022 and 2023, includes responses from 130 students and graduates of the 12-month certificate program, Vital. This program focuses on training individuals in effective psychedelic risk reduction and integration.
The objective of this survey was to discern who will make up the future psychedelic workforce and to generate predictive data around the presence of diversity within the field, as well as how trained workers will be servicing clients, businesses, and communities in the years ahead.
"Many people are watching the psychedelic resurgence unfold in real time and are interested in getting involved in the field. But currently, the data on the workforce and opportunities is limited," said Kyle Buller, Co-Founder and Vice President of Education and Training at Psychedelics Today. "The Vital student body is extremely diverse, including Ph.D. holders, wellness practitioners, coaches, business leaders, and those working underground, from all income levels and locations worldwide. We believe the findings offer a reasonable representation of the future global psychedelic workforce of trained individuals."
Findings revealed:
- Working with Marginalized Groups: 81.4% plan to work or are working with unspecified marginalized groups. This points towards a broad understanding and intention to cater to diverse and often underserved communities.
- Growing Ethnic Diversity: Nearly 36% belong to non-white ethnicities. While there is ethnic diversity, there may be potential areas to focus on in terms of outreach and inclusion to ensure a balanced representation from all ethnic backgrounds.
- Non-Facilitation Specialties: 50.4% are interested in working in areas beyond facilitation and therapy, including media, academia, biotech, cultivation, marketing, and finance, indicating the breadth and diversity of interest in the field.
- Incorporating Into an Existing Career: 47% of students are not switching careers. Instead, they are incorporating psychedelics and altered states into their current career for the first time. This might include therapists or holistic practitioners seeking to integrate these new tools and modalities into their practice.
- Making Money Isn’t the Goal: A staggering 98.3% of respondents indicate that making a lot of money is not their primary motivation to enter the field.
- Aware of Risks but Unconcerned: 63.6% acknowledge potential personal and professional risks of arrest, social, family, or license implications, but are undeterred and willing to work in the field regardless.
With the most culturally significant shift around psychedelics since the 1960s currently underway, the interest in psychedelics and an informed workforce is growing quickly.
“While healing specialties like therapists and coaches are crucial to supporting people interested in psychedelics, the sector needs many psychedelically knowledgeable professionals all across the value chain—from finance to media to manufacturing,” said Joe Moore, Co-Founder and CEO of Psychedelics Today. “We’re strongly committed to helping create a diverse, psychedelically literate population of professionals to help meet this demand, and co-create a safe, supportive, and vibrant psychedelic industry.”
Launched in January 2022, Vital is a 12-month intensive certificate program currently enrolling students into its third cohort, set to launch in January 2024. The program equips students to launch new careers, enhance an existing practice, or become the psychedelic expert in their existing organization.
"We hope these results will bring some insight into the future of psychedelics—who’s going to be working in the space, what kind of experience, education, and motivation they’ll bring, and importantly, how they’ll show up and serve. This data gives us a lot of hope for the future," Buller said.
Download The Emerging Psychedelic Workforce Report here.
Download The Emerging Psychedelic Workforce Infographic here.
About Psychedelics Today:
Founded in 2015, Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic education, media, and advocacy. Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation, and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals—a community of over 400,000 monthly and 2.2 million annually—Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media and education platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
Victoria Dekker, Director of Media
Psychedelics Today
+1 506-962-6565
victoria@psychedelicstoday.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube