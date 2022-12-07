Psychedelics Today Launches the Second Cohort of Vital: 12-Month Psychedelic Certificate Training for Practitioners
We developed Vital to break down barriers to training access and offer a more human-centric and integrative perspective to healing during this crucial time for mental health.”BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO, U.S. , December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychedelic education and digital media leaders, Psychedelics Today, today announced the launch of the second cohort of Vital, a holistic, immersive 12-month certificate program focused on the elements of psychedelic therapy and integration for practitioners.
“Following the success of our initial cohort of the Vital program, taken by over 100 students, we are thrilled to open registrations for our second cohort of the program today,” said Psychedelics Today CEO and Co-Founder, Joe Moore. “As regulations steadily evolve at the state level in the United States and around the globe, the interest in psychedelics as a therapeutic tool is growing rapidly, and the demand for safe, ethical and effective treatment and integration is growing exponentially. We developed Vital to break down barriers to training access and offer a more human-centric and integrative perspective to healing during this crucial time for mental health.”
Designed for medical professionals, psychotherapists, coaches, nurses, and complementary health practitioners who are called to incorporate psychedelics safely and ethically into their existing practice, the Vital curriculum is made up of five core modules, two electives, six experiential retreat options (one required) and a final integration project.
All classes are remote to accommodate a global student population, with webinars, lectures and study groups combining for a total of 180 hours of teaching time, spread out over 12 months. Upon completion, students receive a Certificate in Psychedelic Therapies and Integration. Continuing Education Credits are available (pending approval).
Developed by the Psychedelics Today team and delivered in collaboration with world-leading academic and clinical researchers, therapists and physicians, Vital welcomes over 30 global teachers including, Rick Strassman, M.D. (University of New Mexico School of Medicine), William A. Richards, PH. D. (John Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research), and Devon Christie, M.D. (Numinus Wellness).
“We have worked hard to bring in the expertise of our network and curate our curriculum so students can learn from the most varied, experienced professionals working in their fields of psychedelic research, development and therapy today,” said Psychedelics Today Co-Founder and Vice President of Education and Training, Kyle Buller M.S., LAC. “Our current group of students have really responded to this access to an expert faculty, have learned a lot from the deep personal work they have done throughout Vital, and are on their way to launching informed, holistic practices.”
While preference is given to applicants with demonstrated experience in healthcare, wellness or psychedelics, no advanced licensure is required to apply. Vital is a truly inclusive training program and welcomes students from diverse professional backgrounds – licensed or unlicensed clinicians, medically trained healthcare professionals, legacy operators, and integrative wellness practitioners.
“We’ve created space for a diverse student population to ensure a richness in perspective and experience is reflected in-class discussions and group work, using a drug agnostic approach,” Moore explained. “There is no one-size-fits all approach to this work, and informed perspective is crucial. Vital equips students with the tools and knowledge to support a broad range of clients.”
Equity Scholarships and Ensuring Broader Access to Training
In 2022, Psychedelics Today donated over $211,000 in tuition scholarships to students through the Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund. The fund is returning for a second year to support a new student body.
The fund, originally launched in January 2022, received support from the psychedelic community and corporate donors, which resulted in scholarships for 68 students in the first cohort of Psychedelics Today’s training program.
“We believe that fair access to psychedelics begins with fair access to essential education and training,” said Joe Moore, Psychedelics Today CEO. “As a result of this program, these underrepresented students received life-changing support to build their own expertly trained psychedelic careers, which would likely not have been possible otherwise.”
Scholarships are available to applicants who demonstrate financial need or identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, military members/veterans, and those who serve marginalized populations and geographically underserved communities.
Psychedelics Today is calling on the corporate psychedelic community to participate in the newest round of funding to support students in the upcoming 2023/2024 cohort.
Donations are tax-deductible, and matched with valuable media rewards on the Psychedelics Today global media platform, which sees a unique audience of 1.8 million people annually.
Scholarship funds are managed through Psychedelics Today’s non-profit fiscal sponsor, Holos Foundation (501c3), and can be made via credit card, debit card or PayPal. Donors will receive documentation necessary to claim tax exemption on the amount donated.
Classes begin on April 17, 2023, and registrations are open now. Applications are reviewed and approved on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to scholarship applicants and Psychedelics Today alumni. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2023.
About Psychedelics Today:
Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic education, media and advocacy.
Psychedelics are set to disrupt the way humanity approaches healing and wellness, making way for a new paradigm in healthcare and cognitive liberty. Covering up-to-the-minute developments and diving deep into crucial topics bridging the scientific, academic, philosophical, societal and cultural, Psychedelics Today is leading the discussion in this rapidly evolving ecosystem.
Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals – a community of over 400,000 monthly and 1.8 million annually – Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
For Information on Vital:
Visit Vital online at https://www.vitalpsychedelictraining.com
Email vital@psychedelicstoday.com for program enquiries.
Disclaimer: Psychedelics Today reminds program applicants that neither Vital, nor any current Psychedelics Today training offerings provide the authority to break local, state or federal laws pertaining to the use, possession, supply or facilitation of controlled drugs or substances. Psychedelics Today encourages applicants to research laws in their area of residence or practice, and speak with a legal professional to understand the risks and to avoid arrest, prosecution or professional disqualification.
