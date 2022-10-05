Psychedelics Today Re-Launches Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship Fund to Support Student Practitioners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Psychedelics education and media leader, Psychedelics Today, is pleased to announce the re-launch of its Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund, created to provide financial support to students enrolling in the 12-month intensive practitioner training program, Vital.
The fund, originally launched in January 2022, received support from the psychedelic community and corporate donors, which resulted in scholarships for 68 students in the first cohort of Psychedelics Today’s training program. Donor funding combined with Psychedelics Today’s own contribution resulted in $211,000 in scholarships awarded.
“We believe that fair access to psychedelics begins with fair access to essential education and training,” said Joe Moore, Psychedelics Today CEO. “As a result of this program, these underrepresented students received life-changing support to build their own expertly trained psychedelic careers, which would likely not have been possible otherwise.”
About the Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship Fund:
The fund provides tuition scholarships to Psychedelics Today’s Vital program. The program trains students in the elements of psychedelic therapy and integration, which is the process of integrating the psychedelic experience of patients into their life in a safe and supported therapeutic setting, in preparation for professional careers in the sector.
Funding is awarded to 20% of accepted Vital students on a case-by-case basis, with tuition scholarships between 10 and 100 percent for students who:
- Identify as BIPOC
- Identify as LGBTQIA+
- Military service members or veterans
- Serve marginalized or geographically underserved communities
- Are in demonstrated financial need
Real-World Impact:
Students who received funding include those who are impacted by the Ukraine-Russia war, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and veterans.
Wounded combat veteran, former Austin, Texas firefighter and Vital student Justin LaPree credits the scholarship fund as instrumental in supporting his education. LaPree founded the Heroic Path to Light this year, an entheogenic faith-based community which provides coaching, retreat services and access to plant medicines to fellow veterans, first responders and Gold/White star spouses.
“If it wasn't for the generosity of complete strangers to help me financially with a partial scholarship to this incredibly powerful course, Vital, I would not have been able to attend this transformational program that has proven to be a key tool while on my Dharmic mission,” LaPree said.
“As the interest in psychedelics as tools for healing and betterment grows, so too is the demand for highly skilled practitioners and professionals to support people taking these substances,” Moore said. “Creating a diverse workforce is crucial - we are doing our part to fill the diversity gap in the provider landscape with compassionate and competent practitioners who can relate to the oppression and trauma - often intergenerational trauma - felt by those from underrepresented communities.”
General applications for the next cohort of Vital open Oct. 24, 2022. The program begins in April 2023.
Call for 2023 media-matched donations:
Psychedelics Today is calling on the corporate psychedelic community to participate in the newest round of funding to support students in the upcoming 2023/2024 cohort.
Donations are tax-deductible, and matched with valuable media rewards on the Psychedelics Today global media platform, which sees a unique audience of 1.8 million people annually.
Donation tiers will be matched with media offerings including website list inclusions, press release inclusions, branded social media posts, blog spotlight articles, feature videos on the Psychedelics Today YouTube channel, and guest slots on the popular Psychedelics Today podcast.
Donors who supported the initial cohort of students include ketamine wellness company, Nue Life Health PBC, and psychedelic venture capital firm, Vine Ventures.
"Nue Life focuses on helping the less economically advantaged have access to transformative therapies to support mental well-being. We are pleased to partner with Vital and Psychedelics Today to elevate the conversation around mental health and increase access to safe and legal psychedelic therapies,” said Juan Pablo Cappello, Nue Life CEO and Co-founder.
Scholarship funds are managed through Psychedelics Today’s non-profit fiscal sponsor, Holos Foundation (501c3), and can be made via credit card, debit card or PayPal. Donors will receive documentation necessary to claim tax exemption on the amount donated.
Donors reserve the right to remain anonymous at their own discretion.
Visit the Holos Foundation donation page at https://holosfound.org/pt-donate.
About Psychedelics Today:
Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education.
Psychedelics are set to disrupt the way humanity approaches healing and wellness, making way for a new paradigm in healthcare and cognitive liberty. Covering up-to-the-minute developments and diving deep into crucial topics bridging the scientific, academic, philosophical, societal and cultural, Psychedelics Today is leading the discussion in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation, and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals – a community of over 1.8 million annually – Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Vital:
Vital is a 12-month certificate program for medical professionals, psychotherapists, coaches, nurses, and complementary health practitioners who are called to incorporate psychedelics safely and ethically into their existing practice. The Vital curriculum is made up of five core modules, two electives, six experiential retreat options (one required), and a final integration project.
Delivered by and developed in collaboration with world-leading academic and clinical researchers, therapists and physicians, all classes are remote to accommodate a global student population, with webinars, lectures, and study groups combining for a total of 180 hours of teaching time, spread out over 12 months. Classes for the second cohort launch in spring 2023.
Learn more about Vital at https://www.vitalpsychedelictraining.com
Partnership inquiries:
David Drapkin, Director of Education and Training
Psychedelics Today
david@psychedelicstoday.com
Alexa Jesse, Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships
Psychedelics Today
alexa@psychedelicstoday.com
Media inquiries:
Victoria Dekker, Director of Corporate Communications
Psychedelics Today
victoria@psychedelicstoday.com
Anne Donohoe, Managing Director
The fund, originally launched in January 2022, received support from the psychedelic community and corporate donors, which resulted in scholarships for 68 students in the first cohort of Psychedelics Today’s training program. Donor funding combined with Psychedelics Today’s own contribution resulted in $211,000 in scholarships awarded.
“We believe that fair access to psychedelics begins with fair access to essential education and training,” said Joe Moore, Psychedelics Today CEO. “As a result of this program, these underrepresented students received life-changing support to build their own expertly trained psychedelic careers, which would likely not have been possible otherwise.”
About the Vital Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship Fund:
The fund provides tuition scholarships to Psychedelics Today’s Vital program. The program trains students in the elements of psychedelic therapy and integration, which is the process of integrating the psychedelic experience of patients into their life in a safe and supported therapeutic setting, in preparation for professional careers in the sector.
Funding is awarded to 20% of accepted Vital students on a case-by-case basis, with tuition scholarships between 10 and 100 percent for students who:
- Identify as BIPOC
- Identify as LGBTQIA+
- Military service members or veterans
- Serve marginalized or geographically underserved communities
- Are in demonstrated financial need
Real-World Impact:
Students who received funding include those who are impacted by the Ukraine-Russia war, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and veterans.
Wounded combat veteran, former Austin, Texas firefighter and Vital student Justin LaPree credits the scholarship fund as instrumental in supporting his education. LaPree founded the Heroic Path to Light this year, an entheogenic faith-based community which provides coaching, retreat services and access to plant medicines to fellow veterans, first responders and Gold/White star spouses.
“If it wasn't for the generosity of complete strangers to help me financially with a partial scholarship to this incredibly powerful course, Vital, I would not have been able to attend this transformational program that has proven to be a key tool while on my Dharmic mission,” LaPree said.
“As the interest in psychedelics as tools for healing and betterment grows, so too is the demand for highly skilled practitioners and professionals to support people taking these substances,” Moore said. “Creating a diverse workforce is crucial - we are doing our part to fill the diversity gap in the provider landscape with compassionate and competent practitioners who can relate to the oppression and trauma - often intergenerational trauma - felt by those from underrepresented communities.”
General applications for the next cohort of Vital open Oct. 24, 2022. The program begins in April 2023.
Call for 2023 media-matched donations:
Psychedelics Today is calling on the corporate psychedelic community to participate in the newest round of funding to support students in the upcoming 2023/2024 cohort.
Donations are tax-deductible, and matched with valuable media rewards on the Psychedelics Today global media platform, which sees a unique audience of 1.8 million people annually.
Donation tiers will be matched with media offerings including website list inclusions, press release inclusions, branded social media posts, blog spotlight articles, feature videos on the Psychedelics Today YouTube channel, and guest slots on the popular Psychedelics Today podcast.
Donors who supported the initial cohort of students include ketamine wellness company, Nue Life Health PBC, and psychedelic venture capital firm, Vine Ventures.
"Nue Life focuses on helping the less economically advantaged have access to transformative therapies to support mental well-being. We are pleased to partner with Vital and Psychedelics Today to elevate the conversation around mental health and increase access to safe and legal psychedelic therapies,” said Juan Pablo Cappello, Nue Life CEO and Co-founder.
Scholarship funds are managed through Psychedelics Today’s non-profit fiscal sponsor, Holos Foundation (501c3), and can be made via credit card, debit card or PayPal. Donors will receive documentation necessary to claim tax exemption on the amount donated.
Donors reserve the right to remain anonymous at their own discretion.
Visit the Holos Foundation donation page at https://holosfound.org/pt-donate.
About Psychedelics Today:
Psychedelics Today is the planetary leader in psychedelic media, storytelling, events, and education.
Psychedelics are set to disrupt the way humanity approaches healing and wellness, making way for a new paradigm in healthcare and cognitive liberty. Covering up-to-the-minute developments and diving deep into crucial topics bridging the scientific, academic, philosophical, societal and cultural, Psychedelics Today is leading the discussion in this rapidly evolving ecosystem. Through compelling content, thoughtful conversation, and industry-leading education for professionals and psychedelic-minded individuals – a community of over 1.8 million annually – Psychedelics Today has the largest global reach of any media platform in the modern psychedelic realm.
Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
About Vital:
Vital is a 12-month certificate program for medical professionals, psychotherapists, coaches, nurses, and complementary health practitioners who are called to incorporate psychedelics safely and ethically into their existing practice. The Vital curriculum is made up of five core modules, two electives, six experiential retreat options (one required), and a final integration project.
Delivered by and developed in collaboration with world-leading academic and clinical researchers, therapists and physicians, all classes are remote to accommodate a global student population, with webinars, lectures, and study groups combining for a total of 180 hours of teaching time, spread out over 12 months. Classes for the second cohort launch in spring 2023.
Learn more about Vital at https://www.vitalpsychedelictraining.com
Partnership inquiries:
David Drapkin, Director of Education and Training
Psychedelics Today
david@psychedelicstoday.com
Alexa Jesse, Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships
Psychedelics Today
alexa@psychedelicstoday.com
Media inquiries:
Victoria Dekker, Director of Corporate Communications
Psychedelics Today
victoria@psychedelicstoday.com
Anne Donohoe, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
psychedelicstoday@kcsa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other