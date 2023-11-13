Evidencity Launches New Product to Combat Modern Slavery

The Modern Slavery product gives users access to information and on-the-ground knowledge to proactively identify and address exposure to modern slavery.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to WalkFree’s Global Slavery Index, an estimated 50 million people were living in situations of modern slavery on any given day in 2021 and approximately 27.6 million were in forced labor. Compounding crises such as political conflict, extreme poverty and unsafe migration have heightened the risk in recent years.

Evidencity, a tech-enabled service that unearths hard truths required to conduct business ethically in emerging markets, announces the launch of its new Modern Slavery (MS) product. The first in a series of new products on the TruthSeeker platform, the MS is the first modern slavery research on demand, pay as you go product available in the market.

Announced at the US Chamber of Commerce’s “Combating Forced Labor in Supply Chains” event, the MS product enables compliance officers, investigative journalists, due diligence investigators, NGO researchers, and other stakeholders to proactively identify and address pervasive modern slavery risks within supply chains, distribution channels, and other business networks across various sectors, including mining, retail, manufacturing and agriculture.

“No company is immune to modern slavery within their global business networks, and all companies need access to resources that help discover and deter modern slavery within their networks,” says Samuel Logan, Founder and CEO of Evidencity. “Modern slavery increases as global challenges compound. At Evidencity, we recognize that companies around the world face increasing scrutiny from consumers, regulators, and shareholders. We are committed to equipping organizations with data-driven resources and products that help combat modern slavery in all its forms.”

The Modern Slavery product utilizes a proprietary research process, combining local experts' knowledge in challenging jurisdictions with an understanding of local data sources to uncover insights on forced and child labor, exploitative conditions and human trafficking, offering clients a comprehensive overview and analysis of supply chains, highlighting areas of concern, and connecting actors to modern slavery conditions to enable more informed business decisions.

“As we have listened to investigators, academics, former law enforcement officials who lead investigations to combat modern slavery, we’ve discovered much of this valuable due diligence comes to a halt when investigators venture beyond their jurisdictional boundaries and are met with language barriers,” added Logan. “We used this research to build new features and data fields for our TruthSeeker platform, refine our research methodology, test keywords in multiple languages, and develop an understanding of local data supply so we enable investigators to see the whole picture, not just one piece, as they combat modern slavery.”

To date, the platform has facilitated hybrid human and data-driven investigative services to produce and connect over thousands of corporate and individual profiles, supporting business assurance in over 75 challenging jurisdictions.

The MS Product is available on demand and in pay-as-you-go pricing, request access and more information at evidencity.com.

About Evidencity

Evidencity employs a hybrid data plus human approach to seek the truth about people and companies in emerging markets to combat modern slavery through investigative due diligence, supply chain transparency, and financial inclusion. The company collaborates with Global 1,000 companies and offers three products – TruthSeeker, TruthExplorer, and TruthKeeper – to provide impactful solutions.