Federal Comment Submissions

In the past two years, there has been substantial movement at the federal level to accelerate and promote hydrogen and renewable fuels development. Both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) of 2021 and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 established multi-billion dollar investments into renewable fuel initiatives in the form of grants, tax incentives, and other support. The Washington Department of Commerce has taken every available opportunity to participate in the input processes that shape these important policies and programs.

 

