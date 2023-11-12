Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,123 in the last 365 days.

Local Author Hosts Reading and Signing for Recently Released Book

Press release:

the hard way book coverNewly published local Author, Justin Mitchell, will be presenting a book reading/signing at the annual Skyfish Winter Fair.  Taking place at the Octagon building on the Skyfish charter school campus in Briceland on December 2nd at 3:00 pm.     

Third generation Southern Humboldt community member, Justin Mitchell, recently had his autobiography published by Xlibris Publishing co.  Telling a sobering story of one man’s battle to make it through life while overcoming his adversaries, learning to cope with ADHD, struggling with PTSD and fighting off his addiction(s).  This will be the author’s first reading/signing event; discussing his time growing up in Humboldt County, his strenuous military career, dealing with the loss of his first born child and finding his way back to sobriety.      

[Location:]

Skyfish school is located roughly 5 miles from Redway California @ 5 Cemetery DR. Redway, CA. 95560 (707)923-3617

The book may be purchased locally at Blue Moon Gift Shop in Garberville, or online from the publisher, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

 

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Local Author Hosts Reading and Signing for Recently Released Book

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more