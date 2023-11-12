Local Author Hosts Reading and Signing for Recently Released Book

Press release:

Newly published local Author, Justin Mitchell, will be presenting a book reading/signing at the annual Skyfish Winter Fair. Taking place at the Octagon building on the Skyfish charter school campus in Briceland on December 2nd at 3:00 pm.

Third generation Southern Humboldt community member, Justin Mitchell, recently had his autobiography published by Xlibris Publishing co. Telling a sobering story of one man’s battle to make it through life while overcoming his adversaries, learning to cope with ADHD, struggling with PTSD and fighting off his addiction(s). This will be the author’s first reading/signing event; discussing his time growing up in Humboldt County, his strenuous military career, dealing with the loss of his first born child and finding his way back to sobriety.

[Location:]

Skyfish school is located roughly 5 miles from Redway California @ 5 Cemetery DR. Redway, CA. 95560 (707)923-3617

The book may be purchased locally at Blue Moon Gift Shop in Garberville, or online from the publisher, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.