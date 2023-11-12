Soroptimist Seeks ‘Live Your Dream’ Applications

This is a press release from Redwoods Rural Health Center:

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women program has been helping women around the world since 1972. This program provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.

You are eligible to apply if you:

Provide the primary financial support for yourself and your dependents.

Have financial need.

Are enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program.

Are motivated to achieve your education and career goals.

Applications are available by emailing Tina Tvedt Schaible at [email protected] or apply online at https://apply.soroptimist.org/.

The application deadline is November 15, 2023

The Soroptimist International of the Redwoods club will provide a $1,000 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Founder Region Level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000. The program culminates with $10,000 awards. Ultimately, a Live Your Dream Awards finalist has the potential receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation, or find reliable childcare so she can worry less about how to pay her bills and focus on reaching her dreams.