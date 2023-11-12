Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,121 in the last 365 days.

Soroptimist Seeks ‘Live Your Dream’ Applications

This is a press release from Redwoods Rural Health Center:

Redwoods Rural Health centerThe Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education & Training Awards for Women program has been helping women around the world since 1972. This program provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.

You are eligible to apply if you:

  • Provide the primary financial support for yourself and your dependents.
  • Have financial need.
  • Are enrolled in or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program.
  • Are motivated to achieve your education and career goals.

Applications are available by emailing Tina Tvedt Schaible at [email protected] or apply online at https://apply.soroptimist.org/.

The application deadline is November 15, 2023  

The Soroptimist International of the Redwoods club will provide a $1,000 cash grant to its award recipient, who will then advance to the Soroptimist Founder Region Level, where recipients could receive up to an additional $5,000.  The program culminates with $10,000 awards. Ultimately, a Live Your Dream Awards finalist has the potential receive up to $16,000 to help offset tuition costs, purchase books, get transportation, or find reliable childcare so she can worry less about how to pay her bills and focus on reaching her dreams.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Soroptimist Seeks ‘Live Your Dream’ Applications

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more