CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to Lexington and surrounding cities
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
After experiencing the peaceful passing of my own cherished pets with an in home euthanasia practitioner, I wanted to make the process more accessible in my community”LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Lexington, KY. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Carrie Everett
“I believe there is no greater final gift you can give your beloved companion than to carry out their wishes for a peaceful, stress free and painless transition in the comfort of home. A place surrounded by all their family and the smells, sounds and familiarity they hold dear,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “In my role as a dedicated in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I consistently witness the heartfelt appreciation that fills a pet owner's heart when they have the opportunity to bestow upon their beloved pet, this last, compassionate gift.”
Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“After experiencing the peaceful passing of my own cherished pets with an in home euthanasia practitioner, I wanted to make the process more accessible in my community.” says Dr. Carrie Everett. Dr. Everett received her doctorate at the veterinary school at Auburn University. Dr. Everett grew up in Lexington, KY with a passion for animals, large and small. She always had at least 1 cat in the house and began riding horses when she was six years old. She got her first dog at 20 yr as a student at University of Kentucky and has had three wonderful dogs since then. Dr. Everett practiced in coastal Alabama. She is very happy to be back in Kentucky after 11 years out of state.
Dr. Everett services Lexington, KY and surrounding cities including Louisville, Lexington, Richmond, Florence, Frankfort, Georgetown, Nicholasville, London, Somerset, Ft Mitchell, Newport, Shepherdsville, Winchester, Independence, Shelbyville, Bardstown, Erlanger, Campbellsville, Berea, and Danville
Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:
1. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their families. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.
2. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive unrushed and individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.
3.. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.
4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.
Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.
How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet owners can easily choose and book an at-home euthanasia appointment with a compassionate and licensed veterinarian Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian will connect with the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia. The average at-home visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process. The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet. After their pet has passed, the veterinarian will carry out the pet owners wishes for their pet’s aftercare including transportation and cremation if elected.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Lexington. Group aftercare begins at $160 with ashes returned but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.
About CodaPet
CodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 30 cities.. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home