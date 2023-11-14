Treasure Investments Corporation Attends the 49th Anniversary at New Orleans Investment Conference 2023

Michael Sheppard Presenting Platinum Sponsor Treasure Investments Corporation On Stage During the General Sessions at New Orleans Investment 2023 Treasure Investments Corp Team at New Orleans Investments Conference Treasure Investments Corporation booth in New Orleans Investments Conference 2023 Director of Operations Ricky Reed Congratulating New Ghiglieri Collector

Treasure Investments Corporation Attends the World’s Greatest Investment Conference 49th Anniversary at New Orleans Investment Conference 2023

We also build the largest and most valuable pure silver sculptures on earth, this conference fits us,” — Ricky Reed, Director of Operations, Treasure Investments Corp

BATTLE GROUND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the curtains close on another successful New Orleans Investment Conference (NOIC), Treasure Investments Corporation extends its warmest appreciation to all the participants and visitors who graced their booth featuring an impressive display of bronze and precious metal sculptures.

NOIC has consistently been a cornerstone event for the financial community, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and a wealth of knowledge. This year's conference supported its reputation as an impeccably organized event and an invaluable resource for attendees, highlighting the latest market trends, including the growing interest in alternative investments. The conference provides a platform for Treasure Investments Corporation to engage with enthusiasts and investors alike eager to explore the intersection of art and finance. This engagement underscores the company’s role in catering to the discerning tastes of investors who prioritize value and believe in the company’s statement – Art History in the Making.

Treasure Investments Corporation’s presence was a highlight, marking yet another year where the company has proudly presented its opportunity while boasting significant accomplishments and recent projects. The company's exhibit stood as a testament to the symbiotic relationship between fine art and alternative investments. “Treasure Investments Corporation’s main objective in attending a conference like the New Orleans Investment Conference is to accelerate profit center growth through our unique opportunities. We also build the largest and most valuable pure silver sculptures on earth, this conference fits us,” says Ricky Reed, Director of Operations for Treasure Investments Corporation.

The company most recently began the ambitious endeavor of casting the posthumous original of Michelangelo’s David in pure silver. Yes, seventeen feet of pure silver in the form of David by Michelangelo and authorized by the world’s foremost authority on the artist Michelangelo Buonarroti, Casa Buonarroti of Florence, Italy. The iconic sculpture will be the 4th pure silver posthumous original produced through the international partnership of Fonderia Artistica Marinelli of Florence and Treasure Investments Corporation of Battle Ground, Washington. One of only twelve authorized first-edition posthumous original bronze David sculptures is already on display at the company’s private museum, Museo Michelangelo, in Washington state.

The success of NOIC and Treasure Investments Corporation's participation is not just measured by the immediate interaction but also by the lasting impact these events have on the future of investing. The company's annual participation is a commitment to share its latest endeavors and contribute to the ongoing dialogue about the importance of diversification in investment portfolios, especially through high-caliber fine art. As Treasure Investments Corporation looks forward to future events, the company remains dedicated to its mission of supplying investment-grade art pieces to the market, solidifying the notion that art is more than an object of admiration—it is a wealthy cornerstone of a robust investment strategy.

About Treasure Investments Corporation:

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo, "The Source for the world's greatest fine art masterpieces," creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and platinum. The company's master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, Loet Vanderveen, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit TreasureInvestmentsCorp.com.