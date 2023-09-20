MARK RUSSO, CEO/FOUNDER OF TREASURE INVESTMENTS CORPORATION, PRODUCES ORIGINAL PURE SILVER CASTING OF THE BELVEDERE TORSO

Belvedere Torso Sculpture in Pure Silver and Mark Russo Belvedere Torso Sculpture in Pure Silver Belvedere Torso Sculpture in Pure Silver standing at Museo Michelangelo in Battle Ground, WA Artist's signature on Belvedere Torso Pure Silver Sculpture

BATTLE GROUND, WASHINGTON, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Russo of Treasure Investments Corporation obtained the exclusive rights to cast 72 Vatican masterpieces in precious metals. The Belvedere Torso is now the 3rd Vatican masterpiece cast in .999 fine silver. The first unveiling was Michelangelo’s original Pietà at 20,021 troy ounces of pure silver. The 2nd unveiling was Michelangelo’s Battle of the Centaurs, weighing 2,333 troy ounces, and now the original Belvedere Torso, which weighs 6,329 troy ounces of .999 pure silver.

The world-famous sculpture has been cast and created as a posthumous original numbered #1/1 in the world. The silver piece was cast from the red wax poured directly into the plaster mold that was made in 1932 directly off the marble sculpture itself, under the authority of Pope Pius XI. The red waxes were created by the plaster mold owner from the famous Marinelli Foundry in Florence, Italy, and sent to Treasure Investments Corporation in Battle Ground, WA.

The red waxes arrived in the United States and were sent to Treasure Investments Corporation, where the process of casting the piece in pure silver began over 1 year ago.

The finished pure silver sculpture of the Belvedere Torso is now on display in Museo Michelangelo in Washington State. “The sculpture resides below a window scene entitled “The Creation” by Michelangelo. The Torso of Belvedere was admired by Michelangelo and Raphael as the prodigy of fine art. The piece in silver is truly a masterpiece,” says Mark Russo.

The Belvedere Torso is a marble statue of a male nude, known in Rome from the 1430s, and signed prominently on the front of the base by "Apollonios, son of Nestor." It is now in the Museo Pio-Clementino, the Belvedere court garden of the Vatican Museums.

The muscular male figure is portrayed seated on an animal hide, and its precise identification remains open to debate. Though traditionally identified as a Heracles seated on the skin of the Nemean lion, recent studies have identified the skin as that of a panther.

The statue is documented in the collection of Cardinal Prospero Colonna at his family's palazzo in Monte Cavallo, Rome, from 1433. Between 1530 and 1536, the sculpture was acquired by the pope. How it entered the Vatican collections is uncertain, but by the mid-16th century, it was installed in the Cortile del Belvedere, where it joined the Apollo Belvedere and other famous Roman sculptures. "The Laocoön took two months from unearthing to Belvedere canonization," Leonard Barkan observed, "the Torso took a hundred years."

The contorted pose and musculature of the torso were highly influential on Renaissance, Mannerist, and Baroque artists, including Michelangelo and Raphael, and it served as a catalyst of the classical revival. Michelangelo's admiration of the Torso was widely known in his lifetime, to the extent that the Torso gained the sobriquet "The School of Michelangelo." Legend has it that Pope Julius II requested that Michelangelo complete the statue fragment with arms, legs, and a face. He respectfully declined, stating that it was too beautiful to be altered, and instead used it as the inspiration for several of the figures on the Sistine Chapel ceiling, including the Sibyls and Prophets along the borders, and both the risen Christ and St. Bartholomew in The Last Judgement.

The original David by Michelangelo is currently in production, which will stand over 17 feet and weigh an estimated 100,000 ounces in pure silver. “Can you imagine that in silver?” says Mark Russo.

About Treasure Investments Corporation

Treasure Investments Corp dba Foundry Michelangelo, "The Source for the world's greatest fine art masterpieces," creates original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, and gold. The company's master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Benvenuto Cellini, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Bill Toma, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, Loet Vanderveen, Bernini, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundryMichelangelo.com.

For more information about Treasure Investments Corporation and its upcoming projects, please visit their website at www.treasureinvestmentscorp.com.