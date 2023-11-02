Foundation Michelangelo Expands Charity Division into New Building Signifying Growth & New Potential

Foundation Michelangelo nearing completion of the recent expansion Foundation Michelangelo Welcomes Kandi Humphrey, Director of Charity Services Foundation Michelangelo Newest Addition Liberty by Laran Ghiglieri Foundation Michelangelo Featured Sculpture Arabesque by Rebecca Clark Foundation Michelangelo Sculpture for Auction Power of The Plains by Lorenzo Ghiglieri

Treasure Investments, a prominent leader in the fine art community, is thrilled to announce its expansion of their charity division, Foundation Michelangelo.

We'll turn our collective enthusiasm into a force for good, shaping a brighter future for the causes we serve.” — Kandi Humphrey, Director of Charity Services, Foundation Michelangelo

BATTLE GROUND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Treasure Investments Corp, a prominent leader in the fine art community, is thrilled to announce its expansion and growth of their charity division, Foundation Michelangelo. This includes bringing on Kandi Humphrey as their new Director of Charity Services to oversee the department, as well as moving the growing team into a brand-new dedicated building, marking an exciting milestone in its mission to make a positive impact on the community. This strategic move reflects the organization's dedication to enhancing its charitable initiatives and furthering its commitment to the nonprofit community.

The new building, located at 821 SE 14th Loop Suite 117, Battle Ground, WA, boasts 3525 sqft of modern office space, dedicated showroom, and a welcoming environment. This expansion not only offers more room for the organization's expanding team, it also underlines its commitment to better serving the community through an enhanced charity division.

With an increased focus on giving back, Foundation Michelangelo uses a Charity Auction Model developed over two decades ago and has significantly grown its charity department in recent years utilizing modern technologies and an innovative approach. This expansion is a testament to the organization's unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on society. By creating and providing fine art sculptures to charities across the United States, Foundation Michelangelo has consistently demonstrated its commitment to creating meaningful change.

"I'm honored and excited to lead Foundation Michelangelo through our next stage of growth," says Kandi Humphrey, Director of Charity Services. "This is a pivotal moment for us and together we'll turn our collective enthusiasm into a force for good, shaping a brighter future for the causes we serve."

As Foundation Michelangelo embarks on this exciting growth phase, it remains committed to its core value of giving back to the communities that have given so much to them. Members of the team have used the core model to help raise millions of dollars in every state of the United States since 1998. Foundation Michelangelo has placed pieces from their collections to over 50,000 charity auctions, truly making a difference and positively impacting thousands of lives. This expansion into the new building reflects the organization's optimism, determination, and eagerness to continue to bring about meaningful change.

About Foundation Michelangelo

Foundation Michelangelo, "The Source for the world's greatest fine art masterpieces," is part of a diverse business platform creating original sculptures from small desktop collectibles to larger-than-life heroic monuments cast in bronze, pure silver, gold, and platinum. The company's master mold collection contains thousands of original molds from world-famous artists, including Frederic Remington, C.M. Russell, Edgar Degas, Auguste Rodin, Ghiglieri, and Michelangelo. For more information, visit FoundationMichelangelo.com.