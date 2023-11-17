"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam"-- Director Maclovia Martel Award Recipient @ The Voices Rising Film Festival
they were people on the street neighbors, grandarents, mothers, fathers, children, and friends. who were murdered because of hate and intolerance due to their faith, sexual orientation or "otherness”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Director of documentary film, "Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam,” Maclovia Martel is Award Recipient at The Voices Rising Film Festival. The heartfelt and beautifully shot short form documentary, is Directed by Maclovia Martel, and Produced by Michael Potter, and Margaret McCarthy of Free Radical Productions.
— Carol Goldstein
Associate Producer Carol Goldstein, while picking up the Award for Director, Maclovia Martel at the Voices Rising Film Festival explains: “Through interviews with the artist,the community and some local history, the stones tell a human story. The names on the stones are not of soldiers or war statistics - they were people you see everyday on the street neighbors, grandarents, mothers, fathers, children, and friends. who were murdered because of hate and intolerance due to their faith, sexual orientation or "otherness".
Tracks explores the laying of “Stolpersteine” memorial stones honoring Holocaust victims, installed in front of the homes along the central canals in Amsterdam. A central theme of this film is the power and importance of remembrance. In the Jewish tradition, as long as a person is remembered they continue to live.
The central canal area of Amsterdam is recognized as one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the world. Even in times of joy and celebration we are urged to momentarily acknowledge tragedy in both the past and the present. These stones serve to provide a small tear of sorrow next to the grand and historic architecture of the canals.
“Tracks," takes viewers on a journey to uncover the spirit and intention behind the Stolpersteine, small brass memorial stones that commemorate the victims of the Holocaust. The film, explores the impact of the Stolpersteine on communities and families, and how they serve as a powerful reminder.
The Stolpersteine, which literally means "stumbling stones," are small brass plaques that are embedded in the ground in front of the former homes of victims. To date, over 100,000 Stolpersteine have been installed in more than 1,000 cities across Europe, making it the largest decentralized memorial in the world.
The filmmakers of “Tracks” have worked with Alexander Stukenberg, the key subject of the film and the Stichting Stolpersteine foundation in Amsterdam to create a YouTube channel available to all video and film content creators who have created stories related to stolpersteine memorial stones. This vision is an open platform for everyone to capture and share the amazing stories and impact behind each of these stones.
Contact: amsterdam@stichting-stolpersteine.nl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jq7mPgy76lg
"Tracks" features interviews with historians, survivors, and descendants of victims, and those that selflessly carry out the creation and placement of these stones. This powerful documentary is a must-see for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of remembrance and the impact on individuals and communities.
Check out the trailer at the Dutch nonprofit organizaiton “Stichting Stolpersteine”
https://stichting-stolpersteine.nl/?lang=en
We hope this film inspires others to adopt a canal or adopt a street to sponsor the installation of stolpersteine memorial stones.
Voices Rising Film Festival
The Festival values filmmakers work in creating awareness for subjects deserving attention alongside collaborations with National Organizations.
https://filmfreeway.com/VoicesRisingFestival
Awards & Accolades
Honored for "Tracks" to win Best, International Documentary, as well as the Craghoppers Special Recognition & Prize @ the London Discovery Film Festival
New York City Independent Film Fest - Best Documentary Short
Brussels World Film Festival - Best Documentary Short
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Best Cinematography
London - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Winner
The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York - Winner
Florida Premier & Official Seleciton at the 27th annual Miami Jewish Film Festival, January 11-25, 2024.
Life Fest Film Festival 2023 Official Selection December 31st
London - Nominated for the prestigious Craghoppers Documentary Prize at the London Discover Film Awards
The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York - Official Selction
London - The Discover Film Awards - Official Selection
London - BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival - Official Selection
32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival - Official Selection
New York City Independent Film Festival - Official Selection
Brooklyn Film Festival - Official Selection
23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival - Official Selection
Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France - Official Selection
Vancouver Jewish Film Festival - Official Selection
Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas - Official Selection
Brussels World Film Festival - Official Selection
Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival - Official Selection
ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam - Official Selection
https://miamijewishfilmfestival.org/
October 7 - The Voices Rising Film Festival - New York
https://www.plazamac.org/voicesrisingfilmfest
28th September – 1st October - The Discover Film Awards
( Nominated for the prestigious Craghoppers Documentary Prize at the London Discover Film Awards)
https://discover.film/short-film-festival/
https://www.craghoppers.com/filmprize/discover/
August 24-27 BELIEF - Be Epic Film Festival, London
https://www.beliff.co.uk/
July 29th-August 5th 32nd Annual Woods Hole Film Festival
https://woodsholefilmfestival.org/
June 10 - New York City Independent Film Festival
https://nycindieff.com/films/tracks/
June 4 - Brooklyn Film Festival
https://mubi.com/films/tracks-stumbling-stones-amsterdam
April 22 - 23rd Beverly Hills Film Festival
https://beverlyhillsfilmfestival.com/2023-official-selection-sat/#block6
April 29th - Cannes Film Awards - Cannes, France
https://cannesfilmawards.com/official-selection/2023
April 27th - Vancouver Jewish Film Festival
https://www.vjff.org/interview-with-michael-potter/
April 20th - Austin Jewish Film Festival Series - Austin, Texas -
https://austinjff.org/events/tracksstumblingstonesamsterdam/
March 30th - Brussels World Film Festival
https://brusselsfestival.org/winners-february-2023/
January 24th - Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival
https://documentaryshortfilmfestival.com/2023/01/24/highlights-january-2023-toronto-documentary-festival/
January 5th ARFF International Film Festival in Amsterdam
https://filmmakers.festhome.com/festival/arff-amsterdam-international-awards
"Tracks: Stumbling Stones Amsterdam" - Trailer